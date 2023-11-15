Africa Oil rides expectations with drilling in Namibia, Nigeria

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Africa / E&P

Africa Oil rides expectations with drilling in Namibia, Nigeria

FEED work “could facilitate” a final investment decision (FID) on Preowei, Africa Oil, said.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
15/11/2023, 9:50 am
Photo of Ed Reed
© Supplied by Nondera Energy ServiPicture shows; The Egina FPSO. Nigeria. Supplied by Nondera Energy Services Date; Unknown
Picture shows; The Egina FPSO. Nigeria. Supplied by Nondera Energy Services Date; Unknown

TotalEnergies has begun drilling a first well on Akpo West, in Nigeria, which it will tie into the Akpo FPSO, Africa Oil has reported.

The French company began an infill drilling campaign in February this year. The first focus was for three wells, two water injectors and one production, on Egina. Africa Oil, reporting its third quarter results, said this had offset production declines. Egina saw its first increase since the second quarter of 2021.

Noble backlog drilling market © Supplied by Noble
Picture shows; Noble’s Gerry de Souza drilling rig. Unknown. Supplied by Noble Date; 16/09/2021

The Noble Gerry de Souza has now moved to begin work on Akpo West.

Africa Oil said the plan was for nine wells, on Egina and Akpo, during 2023 and 2024. OML 130 holds both fields, which started up in 2018 and 2009 respectively. Total has previously said it expects the short-cycle Akpo West to begin producing by the end of 2023.

Preowei plans

The partners are also working on the Preowei discovery. The OML 130 partners will acquire seismic over the licence, including Akpo, Egina, Agbami and Preowei, starting in late 2023.

Africa Oil noted that the group had also decided to launch front-end engineering and design (FEED) work on Preowei in the fourth quarter of 2023. Nigeria’s decision to renew the licence for 20 years spurred the move.

FEED work “could facilitate” a final investment decision (FID) on Preowei, Africa Oil, said. The field is north of Egina and would be tied back to the FPSO.

The seismic programme should provide information for more drilling plans in OML 127 and 130, the independent said.

Africa Oil works in Nigeria via Prime Oil & Gas. Results for the quarter were down year on year, with Prime reporting gross profit of $151 million, from $408.4mn in the third quarter of 2022. Revenue was down $125.7mn, the company continued.

Liftings were reduced and the cost of sales was up. However, the partners opted to convert OML 127 to the new Petroleum Industry Act (PIA). Africa Oil reported this would shift it from a 50% tax regime to 30%.

In the third quarter, Prime provided 20,300 barrels of oil equivalent per day to Africa Oil, up 4% from the previous quarter.

“Our Nigerian assets continue to perform well and we received a dividend for $62.5 million during the period”, said Africa Oil CEO Roger Tucker.

“We have a strong balance sheet and liquidity position, high netback production and unique transformational catalysts in our portfolio. We are focused on optimising our business structure and delivering on our organic growth opportunities. I look forward to updating you in due course as we make progress on several fronts towards delivering the next phase of value creation.”

Orange Basin

Africa Oil also has an effective 6.2% stake in PEL 56, offshore Namibia, home of the Venus discovery. The company said appraisal and exploration at the block were “its most impactful catalysts” for the rest of 2023.

In particular, the focus will be on flow test results from the Venus-1A appraisal well and the Mangetti-1X exploration well. The Deepsea Mira is working on the test at Venus-1A.

Africa Oil has a stake in the licence via its 31.1% stake in Impact Oil and Gas. Impact raised $40mn via a private placement at the end of October. This is intended to cover its costs in Namibia, including 3D seismic on the southern part of the block, on the Damara and South Damara structures.

In August, another shareholder in Impact reported the company was working on selling down its interest in the Namibian licence.

