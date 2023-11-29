Wood lands contract extension with Equinor for Mariner field

Wood (LON: WOOD) has secured a two-year extension to a contract with Equinor for work on the Mariner field in the UK North Sea.

The work detailed in the contract will be carried out by Wood’s Aberdeen team.

The firm says it will continue to provide operations, maintenance, modifications and offshore services on the Mariner A platform and Mariner B floating storage unit, as well as delivering front-end concept and feasibility studies, detailed design, construction and commissioning services for future project developments.

In October 2020 Wood secured a $75 million (£58.2m) contract with Equinor for its Mariner field, a move that was said to support 100 jobs.

The roles supported by this work were reported to be a mix of onshore and offshore positions.

Wood has confirmed that the roles relating to the contract have been retained.

The final quarter of 2023 was the initial end date for the deal until the recent two-year extension.

The Norwegian energy giant will also look to utilise Wood’s digital capabilities in order to “optimise efficiency across Mariner’s operations.”

The Mariner field is located around 93 miles east of the Shetland Islands in the Northern North Sea.

The field is expected to produce more than 300 million barrels of oil over the next 30 years.

Ellis Renforth, president of operations in Europe, Middle East and Africa at Wood said: “We are proud to further strengthen our relationship with Equinor through this contract extension.

“As a trusted delivery partner, we will continue to provide operations, maintenance and engineering support, critical to energy security.

”The contract extension is a testament to the quality of delivery by our teams both onshore and offshore, applying innovative, sustainable ways of working, utilising our enhanced digital capabilities to ensure safe, reliable and consistent operations across the Mariner field.”