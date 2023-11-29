Wood lands contract extension with Equinor for Mariner field

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas

Wood lands contract extension with Equinor for Mariner field

By Ryan Duff
29/11/2023, 9:27 am
© Supplied by Jamie Baikie / EquinThe Mariner A in the Northern North Sea.
The Mariner A in the Northern North Sea.

Wood (LON: WOOD) has secured a two-year extension to a contract with Equinor for work on the Mariner field in the UK North Sea.

The work detailed in the contract will be carried out by Wood’s Aberdeen team.

The firm says it will continue to provide operations, maintenance, modifications and offshore services on the Mariner A platform and Mariner B floating storage unit, as well as delivering front-end concept and feasibility studies, detailed design, construction and commissioning services for future project developments.

In October 2020 Wood secured a $75 million (£58.2m) contract with Equinor for its Mariner field, a move that was said to support 100 jobs.

The roles supported by this work were reported to be a mix of onshore and offshore positions.

Wood has confirmed that the roles relating to the contract have been retained.

The final quarter of 2023 was the initial end date for the deal until the recent two-year extension.

The Norwegian energy giant will also look to utilise Wood’s digital capabilities in order to “optimise efficiency across Mariner’s operations.”

The Mariner field is located around 93 miles east of the Shetland Islands in the Northern North Sea.

The field is expected to produce more than 300 million barrels of oil over the next 30 years.

Ellis Renforth, president of operations in Europe, Middle East and Africa at Wood said: “We are proud to further strengthen our relationship with Equinor through this contract extension.

“As a trusted delivery partner, we will continue to provide operations, maintenance and engineering support, critical to energy security.

”The contract extension is a testament to the quality of delivery by our teams both onshore and offshore, applying innovative, sustainable ways of working, utilising our enhanced digital capabilities to ensure safe, reliable and consistent operations across the Mariner field.”

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts