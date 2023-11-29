Greenpeace blockades Shell terminal in the Philippines

Greenpeace has blockaded a Shell (LON: SHEL) import terminal in the Philippines, in a demand for oil companies to pay up for loss and damages.

Greenpeace used its famous Rainbow Warrior, and a number of kayaks, to prevent access to the Batangas City terminal. The NGO said it had closed three jetties in its action, which involved 29 activists from Greenpeace International and Greenpeace Southeast Asia.

Shell filed a lawsuit against the environmental group recently. The case aims to prevent Greenpeace from protesting at sea or port infrastructure anywhere in the world.

© Supplied by Greenpeace Internati

Executive Director of Greenpeace Southeast Asia Yeb Saño said he was one of the millions of Filipinos who had seen “firsthand the damage caused by climate change”.

Shell’s sales of fossil fuels “are driving the climate crisis, while slashing investment in renewables and pursuing climate activists like me with intimidation lawsuits. The fossil fuel companies most responsible for the climate crisis have become rich by exploiting people and the planet and it is communities in countries like ours who have to pay the price.

“At COP 28, governments should make them stop drilling and start paying for the damage their operations cause.”

COP28 is due to begin, in Dubai, on November 30.

Suits and claims

Shell’s lawsuit was filed in response to a Greenpeace protest in January. At that time, activists scaled a transporter carrying the Penguins FPSO, on its way to the North Sea.

Shell has named Yeb Saño, and others, for their involvement in protests against the company. Saño attempted to board the vessel while it was moving and later protested at a Norwegian port.

Greenpeace said its protests were aimed at world leaders at COP28. They should “make fossil companies like Shell pay into the Loss and Damage Fund”.

Greenpeace noted the Philippines had taken some steps. The Congress has filed a bill on climate impact accountability. A municipality has filed a resolution proposing that oil and gas companies should face trial following Super Typhoon Haiyan.

Haiyan was one of the most powerful tropical cyclones to make landfall, when it struck in 2013.

Greenpeace issued an open letter to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr today. It asked him to “demand reparations for the staggering economic and human costs”.