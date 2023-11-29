Gabon’s oil union threatens December strikes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Africa / E&P

Gabon’s oil union threatens December strikes

“If nothing is done … ONEP will use all legal means, including a strike”, officials said.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
29/11/2023, 2:54 pm
Strike over COVID measures in 2022

Gabon’s oil worker union ONEP has threatened companies with strike action in December.

The union, in a press conference this week, criticised a number of companies, including Perenco and refiner Sogara.

RFI has reported ONEP may begin strikes at Addax Petroleum and Assala Energy on December 4.

As yet, there appears to be no impact on production.

Officials said Perenco had interfered in the “functioning of the union officials”. It also claimed a conflict of interest with the oil company. Furthermore, ONEP officials said a collective deal had been signed on October 13 with no employee consultation.

ONEP called for the transitional Gabon government to launch an investigation, with support from the oil ministry, into Perenco’s activities.

In reference to Sogara, the union officials claimed problems with representation and a refusal to engage. The refinery has also avoided the use of official employment organisations.

“If nothing is done … ONEP will use all legal means, including a strike”, officials said.

ONEP held a meeting on November 10, at which it agreed to move ahead with plans to mobilise. It officially warned of a strike on November 27.

Perenco declined to comment.

On notice

The union also named other companies as facing labour problems. These included Maurel et Prom, Total Gabon, Vaalco Energy, Addax Petroleum and BW Energy.

ONEP issued a strike notice to Maurel on November 22, it said. The disagreement stems from the sale of Assala Energy. The indefinite strike may begin on December 11 and would see work reduced by 40%, with no overtime worked. Should the company refuse to reduce production, ONEP has said, all workers would strike.

Maurel must pay bonuses to workers, reinstate benefits and improve living conditions on site, it said. The company has not responded to a request for comment.

ONEP also expressed concerns about the ending of Addax’s Dinonga-Iroundou licence, due to expire in early 2024.

“The law must be respected and the dignity of the workers must be restored,” it said. The union has complained of temporary contracts for workers, saying these are in violation of Gabonese law.

President Brice Oligui Nguema seized power on August 30. Since taking over, there have been reports of investigations into oil companies and their engagement with the previous regime.

Gabon’s oil minister Marcel Abeke visited Perenco in Port Gentil on November 21. The two sides have been talking about developing gas in Batanga and building a power plant.

In October, Gabon produced 216,000 barrels per day.

