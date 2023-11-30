Occidental Petroleum in talks to buy CrownRock, WSJ reports

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas

Occidental Petroleum in talks to buy CrownRock, WSJ reports

By Bloomberg
30/11/2023, 9:24 am
© BloombergHMRC IR35 report
The silhouette of a contractor is seen walking up stairs at an Anadarko Petroleum Corp. oil rig site in Fort Lupton, Colorado, U.S., on Tuesday, Aug. 12, 2014.

Occidental Petroleum is in talks to buy shale driller CrownRock LP, according to the Wall Street Journal, as the consolidation wave in North America’s most prolific oil field gathers momentum.

A deal for CrownRock could be valued above $10 billion including debt and could come together soon, the newspaper reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Occidental (NYSE:OXY) and CrownRock did not immediately respond to requests for comment outside of usual business hours.

CrownRock is one of the larger closely held oil and gas producers in the Permian Basin, North America’s biggest source of crude. Output from that region of West Texas and New Mexico has doubled in just six years to the point where it yields more oil on a daily basis than OPEC heavyweight Iraq.

If the purchase is successful, it would augment a portfolio Occidental had already expanded with the $38 billion takeover of Anadarko Petroleum Corp. in 2019. That deal was aided by an investment by Occidental’s biggest shareholder: Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway.

The pursuit of CrownRock is also the latest twist in a flurry of recent deal activity in the sector as oil executives, flush with cash from the post-pandemic run-up in oil prices, buy up rivals to secure new places to drill. It comes on the heels of Exxon Mobil Corp.’s roughly $60 billion bid for Pioneer Natural Resources and Chevron’s $53 billion takeover of Hess Corp.

Bloomberg News reported last month that CrownRock was up for sale and could fetch around $8 billion. Devon Energy Corp. was among companies interested in CrownRock, according to people familiar with the matter. ConocoPhillips was also considering a bid, Reuters reported.

CrownRock is run by Tim Dunn, an influential Republican donor who has spent more than $20 million over the past decade or so to support conservative politicians.

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts