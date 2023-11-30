BP set to take control over solar arm Lightsource

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Renewables/Energy Transition

BP set to take control over solar arm Lightsource

By Andrew Dykes
30/11/2023, 10:02 am Updated: 30/11/2023, 10:03 am
© Supplied by Lightsource bpLightsource bp.
Lightsource bp.

BP has agreed to acquire the remaining majority interest in Lightsource BP, the solar and battery storage developer it bought into in 2017.

BP (LON:BP) announced on Thursday it would buy the 50.03% interest it does not already own, taking equity currently held by the company’s founders, management and staff in a deal worth around £254 million.

The energy giant said both companies had agreed “now is the right time” for the transaction, as it looks to support Lightsource BP’s “continued growth and high performance.”

The selling shareholders will also have the opportunity to receive further payment over time, dependent on company performance and the market value of pre-agreed assets divested from the portfolio.

For full year 2022, Lightsource BP reported underlying EBITDA of £287 million and had a corporate level debt adjusted for cash of £1.5 billion, excluding project finance.

The supermajor says it intends to continued to deliver “double digit equity returns” from the business.

In addition, it intends to use the developer’s experience in utility-scale onshore renewables to help meet BP’s wider demand for low carbon power – something it said would help underpin and de-risk delivery of targets for other transition arms in hydrogen, EV charging and biofuels as well as power trading.

The company has said it intends pursue greater “integration” with its other business arms amid a focus on creating value chains for ‘green electrons’.

Subject to regulatory approvals, the transaction is currently anticipated to close in mid-2024.

BP acquired 43% of solar developer Lightsource in 2017, subsequently rebranding the firm as Lightsource BP. That stake was expanded to the near 50/50 split in 2019.

Since that time the company has expanded operations from three countries to 19, built a 61GW development pipeline, and grown to over 1,200 staff.

Last year the venture also made moves to become one of Australia’s largest solar owner-operators.

Following completion of the deal BP said it will maintain Lightsource BP’s independent brand and organisation.

In early 2024, BP senior VP of finance for gas and low carbon energy, Joaquin Oliveira, will be seconded to take up the role of Co-CEO of the venture. Mr Oliveira has already been a non-executive director of the company for more than two years.

Anja-Isabel Dotzenrath, BP EVP for gas and low-carbon energy, said: “This is a natural evolution of the partnership we have built over the past six years now we will be able to take Lightsource BP to the next level of profitable growth and performance.

“We will continue to scale this successful business, and also apply its capabilities and expertise to help meet BP’s growing demand for low carbon power from our transition growth engines. I look forward to welcoming the Lightsource BP team to BP and am confident that together we can further strengthen its position as a leading global renewables developer.”

