Oil & Gas

Prime minister visits iNPIPE PRODUCTS as it opens new Aberdeen service centre

By Ryan Duff
30/11/2023, 10:18 am Updated: 30/11/2023, 11:25 am
© Supplied by iNPIPE PRODUCTSPrime Minister Rishi Sunak pictured with MD of iNPIPE PRODUCTS, Simon Bell.
iNPIPE PRODUCTS has hosted prime minister Rishi Sunak at its base in North Yorkshire as the firm looks to expand.

This comes as the company invests in a new service centre in Aberdeen.

North Yorkshire-based manufacturers and suppliers of pigging products welcomed the prime minister and the MP for Richmond (Yorks) as it grows.

The company’s growth has increased employment opportunities for apprentices, expanding its engineering company.

Almost 12% of the workforce is now made up by their apprenticeship programme.

Mr Sunak said: “I welcomed the opportunity to return to iNPIPE – a world-class manufacturing and design business in my constituency.

“It’s commitment to innovation and quality of manufacture has led to worldwide success anchored in the workforce here in North Yorkshire.

“I was particularly pleased to see the company’s commitment to growing its own team through its longstanding commitment to an apprenticeship programme which already has seen young people develop into senior roles in the company.”

As part of the visit, the prime minister met the six apprentices based at iNPIPE’s Brompton-on-Swale facility, near Richmond, North Yorkshire.

The visit also provided the management team with the opportunity to talk through their continued strategy for growth which has seen the business export 70% of its turnover worldwide.

Simon Bell, managing director of iNPIPE PRODUCTS said: “We are very proud to have been visited by the Prime Minister and were hugely privileged to welcome him to our premises.

“Everyone at iNPIPE PRODUCTS is extremely proud of the business and the success that we have all worked so hard to achieve during what will be our 40th year of trading next year. Our consistently strong performance is coupled with a strong internal culture with many of our team having been with us for 25 years or more.

“Our success – recognised by the Prime Minister choosing iNPIPE as the company to reinforce government support for British industries exporting our products & services worldwide – is reflected in the continued commitment and loyalty of our team, all of whom have played an enormous part in making iNPIPE the successful business that it is today.”

