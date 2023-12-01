Orcadian agrees seven day extension with potential Pilot operator

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas

Orcadian agrees seven day extension with potential Pilot operator

By Ryan Duff
01/12/2023, 9:25 am
© Shutterstock / Sad AgusOrcadian Energy

Orcadian (AIM: ORCA) has agreed a a seven day extension with a potential operator on its P2244 licence in the Pilot field.

The extension starts on 30 November 2023 and ends on 7 December.

In addition to this, the firm has submitted a couple of requests to the UK regulator, the North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA), relating to the project.

Namely, Orcadian has asked for approval of the appointment of the potential operator under, and in accordance with, clause 24 of the P2244 Licence.

The firm has attached to this application a currently agreed sale and purchase agreement (SPA).

This has been sent to the regulator on the understanding that a fully executed SPA will be filed before 7 December 2023.

Orcadian writes: “There can be no guarantee that the SPA with a potential operator will be signed by the New Deadline but the Directors have every confidence that it will be.”

License extension for Pilot

In October Orcadian Energy announced that the NSTA was prepared to grant a two-year extension on its P2244 licence in the Pilot field, subject to certain conditions.

The extension would change the expiry date of the Second Term of P2244 from November 30, 2023 to November 30, 2025.

Orcadian announced on September 18 this year it had entered into a non-binding heads of agreement with an unnamed North Sea operator on a potential farm-in to its £1bn Pilot project.

Under the agreement, the new firm would take control of the Pilot project- a 97 million-barrel project in the Central North Sea – with an 81.25% stake.

The company would pay 100% of the pre-first oil scope, with Orcadian then paying its working interest share of expenditure (18.75%).

It comes after Orcadian previously estimated the cost to first oil being around £1bn, with some scope for reductions.

On completion of the deal, extension over P2244 and award of licence P2320, Orcadian would receive cash of up to $200,000 from the operator, with a further $3m upon Pilot FDP approval.

