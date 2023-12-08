ROVOP founder named chairman of subsea tech firm HonuWorx

Steven Gray, founder and former chief executive of Aberdeen-based ROV firm ROVOP, has been named chairman of robotics company HonuWorx.

His appointment comes weeks after HonuWorx decided to anchor its business in north-east Scotland, moving its headquarters to the W-Zero-1 Building in the Wind Campus of the Energy Transition Zone.

Mr Gray said: “It is an honour to Chair HonuWorx during what is a hugely exciting time for the subsea industry and opportunities are vast.”

Steven Gray left ROVOP in 2019 after building a workforce of over 250 people and bringing together a fleet of over 50 remotely operated vehicles (ROV).

Mr Gray joins HonuWorx as the firm plans to treble its current headcount of 12 and is targeting upwards of £30m of inward investment to build technologies to drive down the cost and environmental impact of subsea robots.

The incoming chairman added: “Under the stewardship of Chief Executive Lee Wilson, our team has a proven track record in delivering pioneering commercial underwater robotics.

“The convergence of technological advances in energy storage, fast communication, autonomy and navigation, as integrated and patented by HonuWorx, can structurally alter the economics of ROV operations and bring about a new era for the sector.”

‘2024 will be transformational for the company’

Founded in 2020, HonuWorx has team members in the US and the UK, including former US Navy Commodore Ben Wachendorf.

In addition to bringing on board Mr Gray, HonuWorx has also appointed Alan Shanks, formerly of Integrated Subsea Services and ROVOP, as its chief financial officer.

Mr Shanks previously held the chief financial officer role at ROVOP and has recently been serving as an advisor for HonuWorx since its incorporation.

The firm’s chief executive, Lee Wilson, commented: “Being able to attract the likes of Steve and Alan really underscores the credibility of what we’re building here as we seek to up-end legacy models for working underwater.

“Their respective experience and insights will be crucial as we enter a period of significant growth and investment.

“These key appointments and the recent commitment to new headquarters in Aberdeen, provides us with the ideal platform for success and I’m confident 2024 will be transformational for the company.”

