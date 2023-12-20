Petrofac to take $110m write-down over contract issues

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas

Petrofac to take $110m write-down over contract issues

Group will report $180m loss for 2023, despite positive news today on a $1.4bn TenneT contract win.
By Allister Thomas
20/12/2023, 8:05 am
Photo of Allister Thomas
© PetrofacPetrofac

Petrofac (LON: PFC)  will take a $110m write-down for 2023 on contract agreement issues, it has warned, as the group continues to address cash flow concerns.

The financial hit for its powerful Engineering and Construction (E&C) division will come as part of a wider $180m group loss, the energy services giant said in a trading update.

That will also include a $12m “bad debt” provision for its Asset Solutions segment.

The update, which comes amid investor concerns around cash flow and profitability, said revenues are to be in line with guidance at around $2.5bn.

Petrofac said it expects to hit positive free cash flow in the second half of the year – but that will be offset by an increase in collateral – more than $100m –  required for contract guarantees.

Net debt is expected to be “modestly higher” than at its interim results – which then stood at $584m.

“Good progress” has been made in reaching contractual settlements in the second half of the year, with around $180m collected to date, however, due to delays in securing guarantees, the group “no longer expects” to collect advance payments of new contracts before year-end.

A second contract has been announced with Dutch transmission firm TenneT today, with Petrofac’s portion worth around $1.4bn, as part of a wider previously agreed $14bn multi-year framework agreement.

Additional projects are expected to be awarded via six-month intervals.

A performance guarantee – a key issue being asked about in terms of cash flows – has been secured for the first contract with Tennet awarded in March, while another guarantee is expected to be secured with Adnoc for the Habshan refinery complex which Petrofac won a $700m deal on in July.

The “near-term focus” is on strengthening the balance sheet, Petrofac said. It has previously outlined plans to sell off non-core parts of the business, but did not elaborate on those plans in the update.

Integrated Energy Services (IES) and Asset Solutions are in line with guidance, before a one-off “bad debt provision” in Asset Solutions of around $12m.

Petrofac pointed to “exceptional new order intake” across E&C and Asset Solutions totalling $6.8bn in the year to date, wihle order backlog is expected to be $8bn at end of year.

Potential awards in the next 18 months total $62bn, it said, including further TenneT projects as part of its framework ageeement.

CEO Tareq Kawash said: “Our focus on rebuilding the backlog and unwinding historic working capital has resulted in tangible progress against our organic plan to strengthen the Group’s financial position.

“To further accelerate progress, my near-term priority, and that of our Board and leadership, remains on improving liquidity and materially strengthening the Group’s balance sheet, to deliver on our long-term potential.

“We are completing contracts in the legacy portfolio as planned, we continue to deliver well in the initial phases of the contracts awarded in 2023, and, as a result of excellent order intake, we enter 2024 with a high-quality backlog in both traditional and renewable energy of approximately US$8 billion.

“This provides us with good revenue visibility and demonstrates the continued confidence customers have in Petrofac’s delivery.”

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts