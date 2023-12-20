Shell takes FID on ‘Sparta’ project in Gulf of Mexico

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Americas

Shell takes FID on ‘Sparta’ project in Gulf of Mexico

Allister Thomas By Allister Thomas
20/12/2023, 8:13 am Updated: 20/12/2023, 8:16 am
© ShutterstockWarrior wearing iron helmet and red cloak.
Warrior wearing iron helmet and red cloak.

Shell has taken a final investment decision on “Sparta” a deepwater development in the US Gulf of Mexico.

Due to begin start-up in 2028, the eigh-well project will be tied back to a semi-submersible floating production unit.

Shell is 51% owner operator of Sparta, partnered with Equinor (49%).

Equinor said the Sparta project is ultimately expected to recover more than 250 million barrels and will reach peak production of 90,000 barrels per day.

The project replicates Shell’s Vito and Whale projects.

Zoë Yujnovich, Shell’s Integrated Gas & Upstream Director, said: “Shell’s latest deep-water development demonstrates the power of replication, driving greater value from our advantaged positions.

“This investment decision is aligned with our commitment to pursue the most energy-efficient and competitive projects while supplying safe, secure energy supplies today and for decades to come.”

Philippe Mathieu, Equinor executive vice president for Exploration and Production International, said: “We are pleased to reach this important milestone and advance the Sparta development together with Shell.

“Sparta marks the third final investment decision in our international upstream business this year, underlining our commitment to invest in long-term reliable energy supply. The US is a core area for our international business, where we continue to create significant value with good carbon efficiency.”

