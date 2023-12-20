Shell takes FID on ‘Sparta’ project in Gulf of Mexico

Shell has taken a final investment decision on “Sparta” a deepwater development in the US Gulf of Mexico.

Due to begin start-up in 2028, the eigh-well project will be tied back to a semi-submersible floating production unit.

Shell is 51% owner operator of Sparta, partnered with Equinor (49%).

Equinor said the Sparta project is ultimately expected to recover more than 250 million barrels and will reach peak production of 90,000 barrels per day.

The project replicates Shell’s Vito and Whale projects.

Zoë Yujnovich, Shell’s Integrated Gas & Upstream Director, said: “Shell’s latest deep-water development demonstrates the power of replication, driving greater value from our advantaged positions.

“This investment decision is aligned with our commitment to pursue the most energy-efficient and competitive projects while supplying safe, secure energy supplies today and for decades to come.”

Philippe Mathieu, Equinor executive vice president for Exploration and Production International, said: “We are pleased to reach this important milestone and advance the Sparta development together with Shell.

“Sparta marks the third final investment decision in our international upstream business this year, underlining our commitment to invest in long-term reliable energy supply. The US is a core area for our international business, where we continue to create significant value with good carbon efficiency.”