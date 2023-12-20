Energy Pathways: CEO bullish as new UK gas firm floats in London

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas

Energy Pathways: CEO bullish as new UK gas firm floats in London

By Allister Thomas
20/12/2023, 2:15 pm
Photo of Allister Thomas
© Ashley Cooper pics/ AlamyEnergy Pathways
Morecambe Bay assets.

The CEO of new UK gas firm Energy Pathways (AIM: EPP) is bullish on getting its flagship project to sanction in 2024, after listing in London today.

Shares in the firm, which floated on the AIM Market on Wednesday following a reverse takeover, rose 15% to 3.75 pence in early trading.

Ben Clube expects to deliver big returns to shareholders and get its flagship Marram gas field in the Irish Sea to sanction in the new year.

Energy Pathways “already have offers” for debt financing of the development and plans to get it to FID within 6-9 months.

“Our view of the potential value that could be created here is significant,” Mr Clube told Energy Voice.

“We believe we’ve priced our stock very competitively at IPO issue price and Marram alone we value, in NPV (net present value) terms, of being £100m – obviously that’s multiples greater than the issue price.

energy pathways © Supplied by Energy Pathways
Energy Pathways CEO Ben Clube.

“The return we estimate to be in the order of 70% and potential payback is within 12 months.

“Marram alone can deliver very strong returns for our investors.

“We have strong growth aspirations as well; we’ve identified a number of resources within the region which have similar attributes and that we think could be brought to market in short timeframes and generate similar value-accretive outcomes for shareholders.”

Investment firm Optiva has recommended a near-term target price of 24p per share for Energy Pathways.

UK gas v LNG

Mr Clube describes the 35 billion cubic feet (BCF) Marram gas project as “practical solution” for the UK where the “challenges of the energy transition are manifesting themselves”.

Energy Pathways says the fully-appraised project comes as UK gas demand is expected to remain resilient – and will be produced far cleaner than imported LNG from the US, which the UK is expected to become reliant on.

The asset also has potential to link to and serve blue hydrogen and carbon capture and storage (CCS) enabled projects like HyNet North-West, centred around Liverpool and Manchester, and with nearby tie-back options like the Spirit Energy-owned Morecambe Bay asset 9-15 miles away.

Discovered in 1993, Mr Clube said historically lower gas prices and lack of infrastructure or capacity has meant Marram has gone overlooked in the past.

“Timing is everything sometimes.

“Time has moved on and much of the existing production from this region has depleted, so there is available capacity in that infrastructure, so those two drivers make this opportunity come to life.”

Marram at one point was in the hands of Centrica Energy –  its subsidiary Spirit Energy now owns Morecambe, Marram’s likely host option.

Why didn’t Centrica go for it? Mr Clube wouldn’t go into depth, but said “but suffice to say strategically the direction that Centrica and Spirit Energy have taken is to move away from capital allocation towards exploration, appraisal and greenfield development – that’s not their strategy.

He added: “I think this is an opportunity for companies like ours who are nimble, have potential to deliver projects in a more cost-effective manner.

“This is well suited for companies like ours and I think, in the dynamic of the UKCS in a maturing region, you also see the combined transition from majors to smaller companies like ours who have the nimbleness and flexibility to see value which, from a materiality point of view, may be not where majors would wish to allocate capital.”

Alongside getting Marram to FID, Mr Clube said Energy Pathways has licence applications in place now with the NSTA regulator – and has estimates of up to two trillion cubic feet of gas potential in the UK Irish Sea.

