Japanese oil executive sacked after whistleblower reports drunken ‘hug’

An executive at Japanese oil conglomerate ENEOS Holdings has been sacked after a whistleblower reported he “hugged a woman while drunk” at a social gathering.

Two other executives who attended the event have also been disciplined, with one asked to resign while a third has had his pay docked over the incident.

ENEOS investigation

Following an investigation, ENEOS said it determined the complaint against, representative director and president Saito Takeshi was accurate.

The company said the “inappropriate behaviour” by Mr Saito was “unacceptable and unbecoming” and announced he would be dismissed, forfeiting pay, bonuses and other stock-based compensation.

ENEOS will also pursue Mr Saito for legal costs associated with the matter.

Meanwhile, ENEOS found executive vice president Yatabe Yasushi “responsible for causing inappropriate behaviour” by Mr Saito.

As head of the compliance department, ENEOS said Mr Yatabe was responsible for promoting “measures for respect for human rights and compliance” the company introduced last year after its ex-chairman was asked to step down over sexual harassment allegations.

© Bloomberg

Due to allegations of inappropriate behaviour made against its top management for a second year in a row, the company said it had asked Mr Yatabe to resign.

Meanwhile, the company found ENEOS senior vice president Sunaga Kotaro made “inappropriate comments to the said woman that perpetuated gender stereotypes”.

In addition, ENEOS said it determined Mr. Sunaga was responsible for causing excessive drinking and inappropriate behavior by Mr. Saito, “despite being in charge of the administrative office of the social gathering”.

As a result, Mr Sunaga will have his remuneration reduced by 30% for three months.

Four other ENEOS executives will also voluntarily forfeit a portion of their salary for between three and six months, the company said.

JX Nippon

ENEOS is the parent company of JX Nippon, which sold most of its UKCS assets to NEO Energy in 2021 in a £1.2 billion deal.

BP later acquired the Japanese firm’s stakes in the Andrew, Farragon and Kinnoull fields.

This latest announcement comes just days after BP announced its former CEO Bernard Looney will forfeit up to £32.4 million in earnings after he resigned in scandal earlier this year.