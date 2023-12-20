Japanese oil executive sacked after whistleblower reports drunken ‘hug’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Japanese oil executive sacked after whistleblower reports drunken ‘hug’

The parent company of former North Sea operator JX Nippon disciplined three executives over the incident.
By Mathew Perry
20/12/2023, 2:26 pm Updated: 20/12/2023, 2:29 pm
© BloombergTakeshi Saito
Takeshi Saito

An executive at Japanese oil conglomerate ENEOS Holdings has been sacked after a whistleblower reported he “hugged a woman while drunk” at a social gathering.

Two other executives who attended the event have also been disciplined, with one asked to resign while a third has had his pay docked over the incident.

ENEOS investigation

Following an investigation, ENEOS said it determined the complaint against, representative director and president Saito Takeshi was accurate.

The company said the “inappropriate behaviour” by Mr Saito was “unacceptable and unbecoming” and announced he would be dismissed, forfeiting pay, bonuses and other stock-based compensation.

ENEOS will also pursue Mr Saito for legal costs associated with the matter.

Meanwhile, ENEOS found executive vice president Yatabe Yasushi “responsible for causing inappropriate behaviour” by Mr Saito.

As head of the compliance department, ENEOS said Mr Yatabe was responsible for promoting “measures for respect for human rights and compliance” the company introduced last year after its ex-chairman was asked to step down over sexual harassment allegations.

© Bloomberg
An Eneos Corp. gas station in Kawasaki, Japan. Photographer: Toru Hanai/Bloomberg

Due to allegations of inappropriate behaviour made against its top management for a second year in a row, the company said it had asked Mr Yatabe to resign.

Meanwhile, the company found ENEOS senior vice president Sunaga Kotaro made “inappropriate comments to the said woman that perpetuated gender stereotypes”.

In addition, ENEOS said it determined Mr. Sunaga was responsible for causing excessive drinking and inappropriate behavior by Mr. Saito, “despite being in charge of the administrative office of the social gathering”.

As a result, Mr Sunaga will have his remuneration reduced by 30% for three months.

Four other ENEOS executives will also voluntarily forfeit a portion of their salary for between three and six months, the company said.

JX Nippon

ENEOS is the parent company of JX Nippon, which sold most of its UKCS assets to NEO Energy in 2021 in a £1.2 billion deal.

BP later acquired the Japanese firm’s stakes in the Andrew, Farragon and Kinnoull fields.

This latest announcement comes just days after BP announced its former CEO Bernard Looney will forfeit up to £32.4 million in earnings after he resigned in scandal earlier this year.

