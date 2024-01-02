European stocks kick off 2024 with gains as oil companies climb

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas

European stocks kick off 2024 with gains as oil companies climb

By Bloomberg
02/01/2024, 10:34 am
© ShutterstockPost Thumbnail

European stocks gained on the first day of trading in 2024, with energy shares leading the advance as crude oil prices rose amid increased tensions over the Red Sea.

The Stoxx Europe 600 was 0.4% higher by 8:20 a.m. in London. Energy stocks climbed more than 1%, buoyed by gains in crude after Iran sent a warship to the Red Sea in response to the US Navy’s sinking of three Houthi boats over the weekend. The autos and mining sectors were also stronger.

In individual energy stock moves, TotalEnergies SE rose more than 2%, while Shell Plc climbed 1.9%.

Elsewhere, AP Moller-Maersk A/S rose after halting transit through the Red Sea following an attack on one of its ships by Houthi rebels.

ASML Holding NV fell 1.4% after Bloomberg reported it canceled shipments of some of its machines to China at the request of US President Joe Biden’s administration.

Geopolitical tensions in the Middle East have escalated, with the move by Iran complicating Washington’s goal of securing the Red Sea, a waterway that’s vital to global trade.

Elsewhere, a private gauge of China’s factory activity gained momentum in December, contrasting with official data that suggested the outlook manufacturers remains fragile in the nation where European firms are largely exposed.

European stocks gained 13% in 2023 as optimism that central banks will soon pivot to interest rate cuts, protecting regional economies from major contractions.

The rally sent the Stoxx 600 to overbought levels, as indicated by its 14-day relative-strength index. Eurozone inflation figures due later this week will provide clues about monetary policy.

“European equity markets will likely start to focus on the inflation data later in the week that should confirm the rapid decline in inflation. This may support stocks this week as the rally is mostly driven by hopes for rapid rate cuts,” said Joachim Klement, a strategist at Liberum.

“However, we remain cautious for the next couple of weeks and months as markets are heavily overbought and need to consolidate before they can sustain another leg up.”

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts