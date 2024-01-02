Galp hints at success for Namibian Orange Basin test

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Africa / E&P

Galp hints at success for Namibian Orange Basin test

Success at Mopane would represent a step forward for Namibia’s Orange Basin.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
02/01/2024, 2:06 pm
Photo of Ed Reed
© Edward Reed/DCT MediaDusty road stretches into distance
Picture shows; Namibia. Edward Reed/DCT Media Date; 01/04/2016

Galp has found signs of hydrocarbons at its Mopane-1X well, offshore Namibia, but with work continuing.

Galp began the drilling work on PEL 83 on November 17. There are “preliminary signs”, it said, of hydrocarbons.

However, drilling and data acquisition is still under way. As such, the company said, any conclusion is premature.

Galp has an 80% stake in the licence and is the operator. State-owned Namcor and Custos Energy each have 10%. The latter is chaired by local businessman Knowledge Katti.

Galp contracted the Hercules harsh environment semi-submersible rig in May 2023. The $50 million drilling contract covers two wells, plus well testing. The total amount of time was 115 days, which included mobilisation.

Success at Mopane would represent a step forward for Namibia’s Orange Basin. Shell and TotalEnergies have made a number of successes in their licences, with the French company recently opting to extend its contracted drillship.

Woodside has an option to acquire a stake in nearby PEL 87, based on results of a seismic campaign that concluded in May.

Meanwhile, Chevron plans to begin drilling in PEL 90 in the last quarter of 2024. Rhino Resources, owner of PEL 85, also plans to begin drilling around the same time.

BW Energy will also be watching closely, for impact on its Kudu area. The company recently completed seismic on its area and is also planning an exploration well.

