Aberdeen-based Expro celebrates 40 years of operations

Energy services provider Expro (NYSE:XPRO) is today marking 40 years of operations since launching its first subsea test tree system in the North Sea in 1983.

The Houston-headquartered firm, which maintains a regional base in Aberdeen, said it has since undertaken more than 3,000 subsea deployments.

Today’s 40th anniversary follows a 2023 in which Expro had plenty to celebrate, with the company being named the Intervention Champion of the Year at the OWI Global Awards in Aberdeen in November.

Expro also announced the acquisition of Aberdeen-based well-construction cementing specialists DeltaTek Global in February as well as Houston-based PRT Offshore in October.

© Supplied by Expro

Expro vice president of subsea well access Graham Cheyne said over the years the company had been first to market with many of its subsea test tree assembly products.

“From starting in 1983 supporting operators in the Norwegian North Sea, we’ve become a global player in all parts of the world, supplying fully integrated technologies and services from surface to seabed – the hook to hangar concept,” Mr Cheyne said.

“Whilst leading in this market for over 40 years with many first to market technologies we are committed to delivering the new technology requirements of tomorrow in order to meet our customer needs whilst maintaining the high level of service quality and customer care.”