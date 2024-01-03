Aberdeen-based Expro celebrates 40 years of operations

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea / Subsea

Aberdeen-based Expro celebrates 40 years of operations

By Mathew Perry
03/01/2024, 11:52 am Updated: 03/01/2024, 11:52 am
© Supplied by ExproExpro staff pictured in the 1990s. The company is celebrating its 40th anniversary of subsea operations on January 3, 2024.
Energy services provider Expro (NYSE:XPRO) is today marking 40 years of operations since launching its first subsea test tree system in the North Sea in 1983.

The Houston-headquartered firm, which maintains a regional base in Aberdeen, said it has since undertaken more than 3,000 subsea deployments.

Today’s 40th anniversary follows a 2023 in which Expro had plenty to celebrate, with the company being named the Intervention Champion of the Year at the OWI Global Awards in Aberdeen in November.

Expro also announced the acquisition of Aberdeen-based well-construction cementing specialists DeltaTek Global in February as well as Houston-based PRT Offshore in October.

© Supplied by Expro
Expro staff pictured in the 1990s.

Expro vice president of subsea well access Graham Cheyne said over the years the company had been first to market with many of its subsea test tree assembly products.

“From starting in 1983 supporting operators in the Norwegian North Sea, we’ve become a global player in all parts of the world, supplying fully integrated technologies and services from surface to seabed – the hook to hangar concept,” Mr Cheyne said.

“Whilst leading in this market for over 40 years with many first to market technologies we are committed to delivering the new technology requirements of tomorrow in order to meet our customer needs whilst maintaining the high level of service quality and customer care.”

