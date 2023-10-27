Chevron profit falls shy of estimates on refining weakness

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Americas

Chevron profit falls shy of estimates on refining weakness

By Bloomberg
27/10/2023, 12:45 pm Updated: 27/10/2023, 12:50 pm
© BloombergA Chevron Corp. gas station. Photographer: Kyle Grillot/Bloomberg
Chevron Corp. (NYSE: CVX) fell short of analysts’ expectations amid weak returns from its overseas refineries as the oil giant moves closer to the $53 billion purchase of storied rival Hess Corp.

Adjusted third-quarter earnings of $3.05 a share lagged behind the Bloomberg Consensus estimate by 66 cents. The result on Friday followed this week’s announcement that Chevron plans to increase next year’s dividend by 8% and boost annual share buybacks by 14% to $20 billion.

Chevron’s overseas refineries underperformed expectations, delivering roughly half the profit analysts forecast. The shares fell 0.6% in pre-market trading in New York.

The profit report is likely to be overshadowed the Hess megadeal that followed close on the heels of Exxon Mobil Corp.’s $60 billion agreement to purchase Pioneer Natural Resources Co.

Biggest North American Energy Deals | Exxon, Chevron announced megadeals this month for Pioneer, Hess

By one oil-industry metric, known as cost-per-flowing-barrel, Chevron is paying a much higher price for Hess, but doing so will secure the California-based driller a 30% stake in Guyana’s Stabroek Block, one of the world’s largest crude discoveries in years.

Chief Executive Officer Mike Wirth sought to ease investor concern about the high price for Hess by pledging to fatten dividends and buybacks. The combination will assuage concerns in some corners that Chevron was too reliant on just two regions — the US Permian Basin and Kazakhstan — to meet future production targets.

Wirth and Chief Financial Officer Pierre Breber are scheduled to discuss third-quarter results during a conference call with analysts at 11 a.m. New York time.

