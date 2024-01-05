Azerbaijan picks ex-Socar exec to lead COP29

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas

Azerbaijan picks ex-Socar exec to lead COP29

  
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
05/01/2024, 6:00 am
Photo of Ed Reed
A pumpjack is silhouetted as it operates in Baku, Azerbaijan, on Sunday, March 18, 2018. Photograph: Taylor Weidman/Bloomberg Photographer: Taylor Weidman/Bloomberg


Azerbaijan has picked Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Mukhtar Babayev as its president delegate for COP29. The official previously worked for the country’s state-backed oil company Socar.

The United Arab Emirates’ COP28 social media account announced the appointment. It also named the lead negotiator as Yalchin Rafiyev.

“We look forward to working alongside the COP29 and COP30 Presidencies, and the UNFCCC to build on the transformative and historic success of COP28 and keep 1.5°C within reach,” said the UAE account.

The next COP meeting will be held in Baku, in November 2024. COP30 will then take place in Brazil’s Belém in 2025.

Irena head Francesco La Camera expressed his congratulations to Babayev. Irena, La Camera said, “looks forward” to working with the Azerbaijan team “to build on the achievement of COP28’s UAE Consensus” and triple renewable energy capacity.

Babayev led Azerbaijan’s delegation to the COP28 talks in Dubai. The minister worked for Socar between 1994 and 2003 in the company’s department of foreign economic relations. He then moved to marketing and economic operations to 2007 before becoming Socar’s vice president for ecology. Babayev continued working for Socar until 2018, when he became the minister for ecology.

In leaked US diplomatic cables in 2008, while working at Socar, he was quoted as talking about 160 years of oil development in Azerbaijan with a “complete lack of environmental awareness or regulation, resulting in the country’s vast ecological problems”.

He talked about remediation for Azerbaijan as a “shared mission and moral imperative”.

Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev issued a presidential decree on December 25, designating 2024 as a “green world solidarity year”. Socar announced that, as a result, it would establish Socar Green, to develop renewable energy in Azerbaijan and advance decarbonisation.

Socar aims to reach net zero by 2050. The World Bank reported Azerbaijan’s oil reserves are dwindling and that it was not on track to decarbonise. The country does not yet have a net zero target.

