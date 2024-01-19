Azeris add women to COP29 organizing committee after criticism

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Renewables/Energy Transition

Azeris add women to COP29 organizing committee after criticism

Azeri decision to not include any women in COP29 organising committee criticised by campaign groups.
By Bloomberg
19/01/2024, 4:44 pm
Azerbaijan national flags fly in Baku, Azerbaijan. Photograph: Taylor Weidman/Bloomberg

Azeri President Ilham Aliyev added 12 women to the organizing committee of the COP29 climate summit, to be held in Baku later this year, after his government was criticized for including none in the original line-up.

The team now has 41 members, according to the president’s website. The women are mostly government officials and members of parliament.

The She Changes Climate campaign group this week slammed the country’s failure to appoint women as “regressive.” The organization demanded equal representation in COP29 governance, saying “climate change affects the whole world, not half of it.”

A pedestrian walks as skyscrapers of the Flame Towers stand in the background in the Old City of Baku, Azerbaijan, on Friday, March 16, 2018. Photograph: Taylor Weidman/Bloomberg

Azerbaijan’s stewardship of this year’s United Nations summit has already sparked controversy as the Caspian Sea nation is heavily dependent on fossil fuels. It’s the third oil and gas exporter in a row to host the talks — after the United Arab Emirates and Egypt — and has little experience in climate diplomacy.

In an effort to improve the country’s climate credentials, executives from state energy company Socar met with US Deputy Special Envoy for Climate Rick Duke at the World Economic Forum earlier this week. They also sat down with Boston Consulting Group — which worked with COP28’s leadership — to discuss “advancement of the green economy.”

Speaking to local media on Jan. 10, Aliyev defended the role of oil and gas-exporting countries in hosting climate talks, saying they’re also seeking to develop clean-energy sources.

Azerbaijan is the largest oil producer in the former Soviet Union after Russia and Kazakhstan, and has emerged as a gas exporter to Europe since 2020. The country shipped almost 12 billion cubic meters of gas to the region last year and plans to increase that to 20 billion cubic meters by 2027.

