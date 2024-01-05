Opinion: Offshore sector must be at the heart of securing UK’s energy future in 2024

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Opinion: Offshore sector must be at the heart of securing UK’s energy future in 2024

By Gary Smith, GMB General Secretary
05/01/2024, 7:15 am
© Supplied by Image: Kami Thomson/GMB Aberdeen energy jobs
GMB union national secretary Gary Smith. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

When GMB said the UK needs “plans not bans” for the future our energy sector we meant it, and our offshore sector must be front and centre.

In a time of increasing geo-political volatility and against the backdrop of climate crisis, a credible strategy for better energy independence and prosperity is critical for our national security as well as the fulfilment of our net zero obligations.

The solutions we need will not be found by further polarising the energy debate or in the constraints of business as usual. Radical change is needed, and this can be best achieved through better co-operation and participation between unions, employers, and policymakers.

If the much-touted just transition is going to be a success, then grown-up thinking needs to prevail across the board. Space must be created for effective workers’ voice, ideologies must be put to the side, and political leaders must see the oil and gas industry as part of the solution.

As the UK’s energy union, we instinctively understand the offshore sector is more than just the oil and gas we will still need. The interdependent nature of the sector’s investments, innovations, and skills also holds the key to developing more wind power, carbon capture, and hydrogen.

north sea
Offshore wind turbines situated next to a North Sea oil and gas platform.

Recognising these realities instead of ignoring them can go some way to re-building confidence in UK PLC and help unlock the unprecedented levels of public and private finance the country desperately needs to accelerate the decarbonisation agenda.

In contrast, if policymakers put up the ‘closing down soon’ sign in the North Sea then they risk further capital flight and a domino effect on jobs and investment across the wider energy and manufacturing sectors.

Lessons must be learned

After years of broken promises on the transition, tens of thousands of wind manufacturing jobs offshored to the rest of the world, the livelihoods of oil and gas workers used as a political football, and steel workers locked-out of plans to save their industry, lessons must be learned.

GMB recognises the crises of our times, the geo-political paradigm shifts in approaches to confront them, and the necessity of taking greater domestic responsibility for the things we must have if we want better energy independence and more climate jobs over the next generation.

The alternative is an exacerbation of our increasing dependencies on imported energy supplies, the offshoring of more climate jobs to the rest of world, and a diminished status as an international partner in the fight for energy security and against climate change.

That is a real-world prospect that no one should leave unchallenged. Change is something that must be done with workers and their industries and not to them, and in 2024 the offshore sector must be at the heart of the plan to secure the UK’s energy future.

