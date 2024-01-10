Russia’s oil drilling boom proves Moscow’s resilience to Western sanctions

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas

Russia’s oil drilling boom proves Moscow’s resilience to Western sanctions

By Bloomberg
10/01/2024, 11:10 am
© BloombergA worker guides drilling pipes at a gas drilling rig on the Gazprom PJSC Chayandinskoye oil, gas and condensate field, a resource base for the Power of Siberia gas pipeline, in the Lensk district of the Sakha Republic, Russia, on Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021. Andrey Rudakov/Bloomberg
Russia was on pace for a second year of record oil drilling in 2023, further evidence of the nation’s resilience to Western sanctions.

The boom in activity came alongside a recovery in the both volume and value of Russia’s oil exports, a stark illustration of how the country’s fossil fuel industry has been a crucial source of funds for President Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine, which is about to enter its third year.

“Russia is substantially more independent in its oil-field services than generally appreciated,” said Ronald Smith, an oil and gas analyst at Moscow-based BCS Global Markets.

In the first 11 months of 2023, Russia drilled oil production wells with a total depth of 28,100 kilometers, according to industry data seen by Bloomberg. That’s on track to beat last year’s post-Soviet record.

The frenetic pace of drilling — amid fairly static production — also offers an indication of some long-term problems that may be building up for Russia’s oil sector as a result of Moscow’s international isolation. The industry is working harder to maintain output from its oldest wells, while new projects that would sustain production in the coming decades must adapt to the country’s changed circumstances.

© Bloomberg
Russia needs to drill more actively to retain production levels

For 2023 as a whole, Russia’s production drilling is set to top 30,000 kilometers, according to analysts at intelligence firm Kpler and Moscow-based consultant Yakov & Partners. The increase comes despite Western countries’ pressure on the country’s energy industry, which is a key source of funds for the Kremlin’s war in Ukraine. The sector has been the target of sanctions ranging from import bans and price caps, to prohibitions on the export of technology.

Last year, the US sanctioned dozens of companies that produce drilling equipment and develop new production techniques, aiming “to limit Russia’s future extractive capabilities.” The European Union in 2022 imposed “comprehensive exports restriction on equipment, technology and services for the energy industry in Russia.”

Two of the world’s largest oil-service providers — Halliburton and Baker Hughes — sold their Russian units and withdrew. Two more giants, SLB and Weatherford International, have said they continue operations in the country in compliance with sanctions.

Failed goal

The data indicate that these restrictive measures have largely failed.

“Only some 15% of the nation’s domestic drilling market depends on technologies from so-called unfriendly nations,” said Daria Melnik, vice-president for exploration and production at Oslo-based research firm Rystad Energy.

The withdrawal of major Western oil-service companies from Russia had minimal impact because it largely left intact their local subsidiaries. These operations “were mostly sold to management, retaining the know-how built up over the years,” said Viktor Katona, lead crude analyst at Kpler.

© Source: Russian oil-industry dat
Russia is set to complete, launch most oil wells since at least 2019

The drilling record is a sign of Russia’s resilience to Western energy sanctions, but the pace of activity also carries a warning.

Over the years, the rise and fall of the nation’s drilling has moved largely in sync with changes in output, historic data show. Yet in 2023, the drilling boom came alongside production cuts that Moscow is implementing in tandem with the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries. That suggests the high level of activity is necessary simply to maintain output.

“The main reason for the growth in Russia’s drilling is the need to launch new wells,” said Gennadii Masakov, director of the research and insights center at Yakov & Partners. “New wells have to be launched as the currently producing fields are depleting.”

As of 2022, fields that had been in operation for more than five years accounted for nearly 96% of Russia’s total liquids production, according to a research paper from the Oxford Institute for Energy Studies. Many of those upstream projects are long past their peak output levels, the paper said.

“Natural decline is a routine factor” for the nation’s industry, said Sergey Vakulenko, an industry veteran who spent ten years of his 25-years career as an executive at a Russian oil producer.

Depletion has to be compensated either by new drilling at existing sites, so-called brownfields, or by new projects known as greenfields. The latter could be problematic, said Vakulenkо, who is now a scholar at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace in Berlin.

“Pre-war planned greenfield developments were conceived with Western technologies in mind and need to go back to the drawing board to be adjusted to the available technologies,” he said. “In the meantime, Russian oil companies are trying to maintain the plateau by accelerating production in the brownfields.”

Some components from foreign suppliers are difficult to obtain and “the Russian industry might have to resort to simpler wells and fewer frack stages as a result of missing parts,” Vakulenko said. “This would make the wells less productive and more expensive per barrel of oil produced.”

The technological independence achieved by its drillers will be enough for Russia to keep output stable in the medium-term, said Yakov & Partners’ Masakov. Yet over time, the efficiency of Russia’s drilling operations will decline, potentially risking as much as 20% of the nation’s output if untapped reserves become uneconomic to develop, he estimated.

