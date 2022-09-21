‘New chapter’ for Wood as sale of built environment business completes for $1.9bn

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas

‘New chapter’ for Wood as sale of built environment business completes for $1.9bn

Aberdeen-headquartered Wood (LON: WG) has completed the sale of its built environment consulting business to WSP Global.
Hamish Penman By Hamish Penman
21/09/2022, 4:23 pm
Photo of Hamish Penman
Wood built environment business
Wood's Sir Ian Wood House offices in Altens, Aberdeen.

Regarded as the start of a “new chapter” for Wood, the deal with the Canadian engineering services firm yielded gross proceeds of $1.9 billion, with working capital of $141 million.

It means the energy services giant received gross cash proceeds of $1.8bn for its 7,000-employee strong built environment division.

The money has “immediately” reduced Wood’s net debt, which stood at $1.4bn at the end of December 2021.

Once estimated tax and transaction costs are deduced, net proceeds from the sale are expected to be about $1.67bn.

The estimated tax costs, of around $85m, are to be paid over the next year.

Meanwhile the estimated transaction costs, of about $44m, will be settled paid in this financial year, with roughly $10m already given.

Following the original announcement of the deal in June, Alexandre L’Heureux, chief executive of WSP, said: “The addition of the Built Environment Consulting business will allow us to expand our Earth and Environment leadership across our key markets and geographies.

“We share a common purpose of making the world a better place and our united forces will only further our expertise to create a more sustainable and resilient world.”

Wood confirmed plans earlier this year to sell its built environment business, which accounted for 23% of the company’s overall revenues in 2021.

The division provides consulting and engineering solutions that address environmental risks. increase climate resilience, help to build more sustainable infrastructure and improve mobility.

Former CEO Robin Watson, who announced plans to step down in April, said he wanted the sale of the business to be a “milestone” on which to finish.

Cash from the sale has “restored” Wood’s financial flexibility.

It is “currently exploring” its capital allocation options, with a “particular focus on options that will improve free cash flow generation”.

Ken Gilmartin, Wood’s current chief executive, said: “We are very pleased to have completed the sale of our Built Environment Consulting business to WSP. This transaction marks a new chapter for Wood – the proceeds have transformed our balance sheet and restored financial flexibility to the Group.

“Wood has an exciting future ahead as we capture growth opportunities across the energy and materials markets. We are developing our updated strategy and will outline more details, including our approach to capital allocation, at our capital markets day in November.”

