Tyra partners eye volume boost from new drilling

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / Europe

Tyra partners eye volume boost from new drilling

By Andrew Dykes
12/01/2024, 10:40 am
© Supplied by DUCNew topsides at the Tyra redevelopment.
New topsides at the Tyra redevelopment.

Partners behind Denmark’s Tyra redevelopment have confirmed a final investment decision for new drilling set for later this year.

Equity holder BlueNord (OSE:BNOR) – formerly Noreco – announced a final investment decision on Friday to drill the Harald East Middle Jurassic well (HEMJ), expected to be spudded during the summer of 2024.

The well will be drilled in the Harald East area, located close to the Norwegian border, with gas exported through the Tyra East facilities.

TotalEnergies (XPAR:TTE) leads the Danish Underground Consortium (DUC) venture behind the Tyra redevelopment project, with a share of 43.2%, alongside BlueNord (36.8 %) and Nordsøfonden (20%).

It is the largest project carried out on the Danish Continental Shelf to date and is expected to increase net production at the field by approximately 90%, unlocking gross reserves in excess of 200 million barrels of oil equivalent (boe).

However, Covid-related delays stalled work, with the group pushing back production start-up to winter 2023/2024. In October, BlueNord said first gas was now expected in “early Q1 2024” and plateau production in “Q2 2024”.

The group said success at the HEMJ well could add a net 8 million boe of resources to BlueNord, of which around 80% is gas – inferring overall volumes in the region of 20m boe. Yet it cautioned that despite “good reservoir properties” there remains “a wide range of subsurface outcomes”.

The cost of drilling is $28m net to BlueNord, and in a success case the HEMJ well could deliver production by end of the year.

The concept for hook-up and potential life extension of Harald will be decided after the well has been drilled.

The firm’s chief operating officer Marianne Eide added: “I am delighted to announce another Final Investment Decision in the DUC drilling sequence. The Harald East Middle Jurassic well will be drilled through the chalk reservoir and into the Jurassic reservoir which has excellent reservoir properties.

“We look forward to getting the results and to add to the production through the new Tyra facilities by the end of the year.”

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts