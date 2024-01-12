Tyra partners eye volume boost from new drilling

Partners behind Denmark’s Tyra redevelopment have confirmed a final investment decision for new drilling set for later this year.

Equity holder BlueNord (OSE:BNOR) – formerly Noreco – announced a final investment decision on Friday to drill the Harald East Middle Jurassic well (HEMJ), expected to be spudded during the summer of 2024.

The well will be drilled in the Harald East area, located close to the Norwegian border, with gas exported through the Tyra East facilities.

TotalEnergies (XPAR:TTE) leads the Danish Underground Consortium (DUC) venture behind the Tyra redevelopment project, with a share of 43.2%, alongside BlueNord (36.8 %) and Nordsøfonden (20%).

It is the largest project carried out on the Danish Continental Shelf to date and is expected to increase net production at the field by approximately 90%, unlocking gross reserves in excess of 200 million barrels of oil equivalent (boe).

However, Covid-related delays stalled work, with the group pushing back production start-up to winter 2023/2024. In October, BlueNord said first gas was now expected in “early Q1 2024” and plateau production in “Q2 2024”.

The group said success at the HEMJ well could add a net 8 million boe of resources to BlueNord, of which around 80% is gas – inferring overall volumes in the region of 20m boe. Yet it cautioned that despite “good reservoir properties” there remains “a wide range of subsurface outcomes”.

The cost of drilling is $28m net to BlueNord, and in a success case the HEMJ well could deliver production by end of the year.

The concept for hook-up and potential life extension of Harald will be decided after the well has been drilled.

The firm’s chief operating officer Marianne Eide added: “I am delighted to announce another Final Investment Decision in the DUC drilling sequence. The Harald East Middle Jurassic well will be drilled through the chalk reservoir and into the Jurassic reservoir which has excellent reservoir properties.

“We look forward to getting the results and to add to the production through the new Tyra facilities by the end of the year.”