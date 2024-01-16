Shell investors unite with activist group urging greater carbon emissions cut

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Shell investors unite with activist group urging greater carbon emissions cut

By Bloomberg
16/01/2024, 7:29 am
© Bloombergshell ccs

Funds managing more than $4 trillion of assets have joined forces with climate activist Follow This to intensify the pressure on Shell to slash its greenhouse gas emissions.

The group, which includes Europe’s largest asset manager Amundi, will co-file a shareholders’ resolutions pushing Shell to align itself with the Paris Climate Agreement, according to a statement on Monday.

This is a step further than the investors have gone in previous years, when they voted in support of resolutions filed by Follow This.

“This escalation of 27 leading investors puts the call for emissions reductions by energy companies front and center,” Follow This founder Mark van Baal said in the statement.

The resolution focuses on so-called Scope 3 emissions — those generated when customers use oil companies’ products that make up the bulk of their greenhouse gases. It asks Shell (LON:SHEL) to align its medium-term Scope 3 reduction target with the goals of the Paris Climate Agreement to limit global warming to well below 2C above pre-industrial levels.

“We remain committed to constructive engagement with our shareholders, and we believe our climate targets are aligned with the more ambitious goal of the Paris Agreement,” a Shell spokesperson said. “The 2024 resolution from Follow This is broadly unchanged from their 2023 submission, which was rejected by shareholders.”

As well as Amundi, the group of co-filing investors includes pension provider Scottish Widows, Candriam, Rathbones Group, and Edmond de Rothschild Asset Management. The 27 investors collectively own around 5% of Shell stock, according to Follow This.

Their direct involvement in the filing is a coup for the activist group after support for its shareholder resolutions at oil majors has fallen from a peak reached in 2021.

“Escalation is necessary if investors want to urge major CO2 emitters to review their business model in order to reach global climate targets,” Vincent Kaufmann, chief executive officer of the Ethos Foundation, which represents five Swiss investors, said in a statement.

The group understands the need for fossil fuels in the short-term but “we see the need for open communication and a clear strategy” on the transition away from hydrocarbons, Jan Peterson, a senior portfolio manager at Swedish pension fund AP4, said in the statement.

Shell has come under increased scrutiny from environmentalists and climate-conscious investors after it raised the proportion of annual investments that go into fossil fuels last year. Each year, the company seeks an advisory vote on the progress of its energy transition strategy, which will be updated before the annual general meeting in May.

