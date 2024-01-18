Former Technip chief officer loses age discrimination appeal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas

Former Technip chief officer loses age discrimination appeal

By Andrew Dykes
18/01/2024, 7:30 am
© Supplied by TechnipTechnip's Deep Blue pipelay vessel.
Technip's Deep Blue pipelay vessel.

A seafarer who took Technip to court over allegations of age discrimination as part of a redundancy settlement has lost a court appeal.

For nearly 20 years Edinburgh resident Charles Bathgate worked as a chief officer on several vessels operated by Technip’s UK and Singaporean arms, until he accepted voluntary redundancy in 2017.

However, he sought legal action against the offshore engineering giant after discovering he would not receive additional payments set out in his settlement agreement, due to his age.

It comes amid ongoing concern from maritime unions over the treatment of seafarers and the legal protections offered to those working in UK and international waters.

Experts suggest have also suggested findings from the case on the settling of employment claims could have wider legal implications.

According to legal filings Mr Bathgate worked as chief officer on Technip’s deepwater pipelay and construction vessel Deep Blue from 2008. After ceasing work on the vessel in June 2016, he worked in a variety of onshore roles until he accepted voluntary redundancy in January 2017.

Around the same time, Technip concluded its merger with FMC Technologies to create TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI).

A settlement agreement with the group stated that Mr Bathgate would receive various payments including enhanced redundancy and notice period pay, as well as an additional payment in June 2017. This latter payment was subject to a separate, collective agreement negotiated by the National Maritime Agency and the marine union Nautilus and covered a series of redundancies.

Yet the collective agreement stipulated that additional payments would only be made to those under the age of 61 – the same age Mr Bathgate was at the time.

He was not advised that he would not receive this payment until June 2017, several months after he had signed his settlement.

Mr Bathgate raised proceedings as part of an employment tribunal, contending that the company’s refusal to pay the additional payment amounted to age discrimination in breach of the Equality Act 2010.

Seafarers and the Equality Act

An initial employment tribunal hearing found that Mr Bathgate could not seek redress from the company, noting that that in leaving its employment he had settled his claim for age discrimination along with other claims as part of the settlement agreement.

Much of the legal argument in the case concerned section 81 of the Equality Act and its applicability to Mr Bathgate in his status as a seafarer.

Lawyers for the company argued that Mr Bathgate fell outside the jurisdiction of the Act and submitted that the alleged discriminatory conduct occurred after his employment ceased.

Having appealed the case, an appeal tribunal held that the settlement agreement could not and did not settle the claim, but ultimately agreed with Technip that Mr Bathgate had been a seafarer during his employment, and had therefore had no right to make a claim for discrimination

Another appeal and cross-appeal, held in November 2023 in the Court of Session, also concluded in favour of Technip.

A judgement published in December found that Mr Bathgate was a seafarer excluded from the protections of the Act, and “could not in that relationship acquire rights as a former employee that he did not have during the course of his employment.”

Anderson Strathern, the law firm which represented Mr Bathgate in the most recent appeal hearing, said it could not comment on clients or cases.

TechnipFMC also declined to comment.

Legal implications

Legal experts have suggested the judgement from the first appeal tribunal on the settling of claims could also have wider implications for employers.

In a 2022 legal blog, Fiona Niven of Collyer Bristow noted that “the ability to settle unknown future claims and the practice of waiving potential claims by way of generic description or statutory reference has been cast into some doubt by the EAT’s decision in Bathgate v. Technip.

“Employers should be aware of the potential litigation risk relating to the scope of a settlement agreement waiver,” she added, recommending that it would be advisable for employers to “explicitly set out, in as much detail as possible, the specific complaints being settled to ensure they are captured by the settlement agreement.”

