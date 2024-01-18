Harbour tips new production at Leverett amid drilling uptick in 2024

Harbour Energy said it would look to boost UK drilling activity in 2024 and bring online production from the discovery appraised last year.

In a trading and operations update on Thursday, the London-listed group (LON:HBR) reported full-year revenues of nearly $4 billion, compared with $5.4bn in 2022, and estimated free cash flow of around $1bn before shareholder distributions.

Full-year production averaged 186,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) – within guidance, though down on the 208,000 boepd seen in 2022 – and split approximately 50% liquids, 50% gas.

It also provided a timeline for its $11.2bn acquisition of Wintershall Dea, which it expects to complete in Q4 2024.

The company plans to publish a prospectus and shareholder circular in Q2 this year which will include historical financial information and an independent valuation of 2P reserves for the Wintershall Dea assets. It will also set out the details of the shareholder meeting needed to approve the deal.

Leverett online in late 2024

Harbour also confirmed the successful appraisal of the Leverett discovery, which it said would support production “from late 2024” alongside volumes from the multi-well Talbot development.

In its last trading update in November 2023, the company said “good flow rates” had been achieved at Leverett and a planned final appraisal side track was underway at that time.

The NEO-operated well, 21/3d-9, was spudded in July with the Paul B Loyd Jr semi-sub, and sidetracked in early September. Ithaca has previously quoted potential 1C-2C-3C resources of 0 – 19.1 – 42 mmboe.

Harbour holds equity in the discovery alongside Ithaca Energy, and has suggested Leverett could be tied-back to infrastructure in the former’s Greater Britannia Area.

Increased North Sea drilling

Looking to the rest of 2024 Harbour expects production of 150-165,000 boepd, due to an “unusually high level of planned shutdowns” at its operated hubs and the Beryl area – work which it says will coincide with planned pipeline outages.

This also reflects the impact of deferred partner-operated wells at Beryl and Elgin Franklin in the UK and the sale of its Vietnam business.

Capex spend will increase this year to $1.2bn on the back of higher investment in the North Sea and internationally, it added.

This includes “increased UK drilling activity” targeting “high return, quick payback” opportunities in the J-Area, Greater Britannia and AELE hubs, in addition to the Talbot development. All of these will add to production and support cash flow starting in late 2024, it said.

Internationally Harbour will pursue its exploration campaign in Indonesia, where drilling of the Halwa and Gayo wells on the Andaman II license is underway. In Mexico, FEED work for the Zama development and the drilling of the Kan appraisal well is also in progress.

Harbour expects to pay $200m in dividends this year, comprising a $100m final dividend for 2023 and a $100m 2024 interim dividend

The first half of the year will see the group remain net debt free, though will close the year in “a small net debt position” owing to the weighting of UK tax payments.

2025 would see similar production to 2024, albeit with less maintenance and additional volumes from new wells and projects offsetting decline.

However, it hopes for “significantly higher” free cash flow compared to this calendar, resulting in “a sizeable net cash position” by the end of 2025.

Harbour CEO Linda Cook commented: “We made significant progress against our strategic goals in 2023. Our safety performance improved. We continued to maximise the value of our UK production base while ensuring disciplined capital allocation, resulting in significant free cash flow and shareholder returns over and above our base dividend.

“We also advanced our UK CCS projects and our international growth opportunities in Indonesia and Mexico, delivering against key milestones. And, at year end, we announced the transformational acquisition of the Wintershall Dea portfolio.

“Looking ahead to 2024, our priorities are for the continued safe and responsible operations of our existing portfolio and the successful completion of the Wintershall Dea acquisition. We are proud of our achievements over the past year and excited about the future of the company.”

The company’s full year results announcement is set for 7 March 2024.