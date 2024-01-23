Dozens of workers launch fresh round of Mossmorran strikes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas

Dozens of workers launch fresh round of Mossmorran strikes

Allister Thomas By Allister Thomas
23/01/2024, 8:04 am
Photo of Allister Thomas
© Supplied by Steve Brown / DCT MeShell Kaefer strikes
The Shell-operated Mossmorran Petrochemical plant near Cowdenbeath.

Dozens of contractors are today launching a fresh round of strikes at the Mossmorran Natural Gas Liquids plant in Fife.

The 24 hour stoppage from 90 Kaefer maintenance and repair contractors, which will repeat again on Thursday, comes amid a rolling dispute on cost of living payments.

Strikes last took place from 27 November to 4 December last year.

Unite said it had “no choice” but to resume the action and blamed Mossmorran operator Shell for the impasse.

It said Shell is “refusing to support any negotiated deal with Kaefer at the Mossmorran plant”.

Shell has been contacted for comment.

When the strikes last took place, Kaefer said it remains open to discussion, but was satisfied its payment terms and conditions were above industry average.

Unite claimed Mossmorran’s operations “will be severely impacted” by the loss of the workers, which include scaffold inspectors and supervisors, riggers and rigging supervisors, forklift drivers, general assistance and mechanical supervisors.

The union said a supplementary cost of living payment for hours worked from January – June 2023 of £1 per hour worked, and 75p for dates thereafter, have not been received.

Unite industrial officer Bob MacGregor said: “The Kaefer workers deserve a cost of living payment in the same way that other workers in the industry received last year.”

“To fund this payment Shell wouldn’t even notice a dot changing on their balance sheet, yet it would make a big difference to our members who continue to face a cost of living crisis. They have been left with no choice but to fight for fair and equal treatment.”

