Dozens of workers launch fresh round of Mossmorran strikes

Dozens of contractors are today launching a fresh round of strikes at the Mossmorran Natural Gas Liquids plant in Fife.

The 24 hour stoppage from 90 Kaefer maintenance and repair contractors, which will repeat again on Thursday, comes amid a rolling dispute on cost of living payments.

Strikes last took place from 27 November to 4 December last year.

Unite said it had “no choice” but to resume the action and blamed Mossmorran operator Shell for the impasse.

It said Shell is “refusing to support any negotiated deal with Kaefer at the Mossmorran plant”.

Shell has been contacted for comment.

When the strikes last took place, Kaefer said it remains open to discussion, but was satisfied its payment terms and conditions were above industry average.

Unite claimed Mossmorran’s operations “will be severely impacted” by the loss of the workers, which include scaffold inspectors and supervisors, riggers and rigging supervisors, forklift drivers, general assistance and mechanical supervisors.

The union said a supplementary cost of living payment for hours worked from January – June 2023 of £1 per hour worked, and 75p for dates thereafter, have not been received.

Unite industrial officer Bob MacGregor said: “The Kaefer workers deserve a cost of living payment in the same way that other workers in the industry received last year.”

“To fund this payment Shell wouldn’t even notice a dot changing on their balance sheet, yet it would make a big difference to our members who continue to face a cost of living crisis. They have been left with no choice but to fight for fair and equal treatment.”