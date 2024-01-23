ANPG dishes out onshore licences, Afentra and Serinus picked

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / Africa / E&P

ANPG dishes out onshore licences, Afentra and Serinus picked

Afentra CEO Paul McDade said the company was committed to working in Angola. The next step involves negotiating licences with ANPG.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
23/01/2024, 9:29 am
Photo of Ed Reed
© Supplied by ANPGA delegation visits the Tobias-13 well site, where Sonangol has returned to the onshore for the first time since 1996
Sonangol spudded its first well onshore in the Kwanza Basin in 2023, picking up on an area last active in 1996. Picture shows; Delegation inspects the Tobias-13 well, under way in Quissama. . Angola. Supplied by ANPG Date; 01/09/2023

Angola’s Agência Nacional de Petróleo, Gás e Biocombustíveis (ANPG) has handed out blocks onshore, including to Serinus Energy and Afentra.

The two companies won stakes in Kwanza Basin licences. ANPG also awarded licences in the Lower Congo Basin.

ANPG chose Serinus to operate the KON 13 block with a 55% stake. Effimax Energy was awarded 30% and Sonangol 15%.

The regulator awarded Afentra non-operated stakes in two blocks, 45% each in KON 19 and KON 15. It has partnered with Acrep and Enagol on the first, with 45% and 10% stakes respectively. On KON 15, Sonangol has a 40% stake and the role of operator, while 15% is still available.

Afentra CEO Paul McDade said the company was committed to working in Angola. The next step involves negotiating licences with ANPG.

“These licences would expand Afentra’s footprint in this attractive market and further diversify the portfolio with low-cost onshore blocks with significant potential that would complement our existing offshore portfolio, which is principally focused on low cost, long-life stable production and low-risk development assets,” McDade said.

The two blocks have “good signs” of a working petroleum system and contain wells that found light oil. There is only limited 2D seismic, Afentra said, but the areas are near legacy oilfields.

Acrep has stakes in a number of Angolan blocks, including Blocks 4/05, 1/14 and 17/06 in the deepwater, with Block 2/05 in the shallow water. Onshore it works on the Cabinda South and North blocks.

Serinus said it had submitted a bid to participate in the round in November 2023. KON 13 covers 1,011 square km and has 136 km of 2D seismic. A previous operator drilled a well on the area in 1969.

ANPG will provide formal notification to winners within the next few days.

Contract talks

It also awarded CON 2 to Etu Energias as operator with 50%, Effimax Energy 30% and Simples Oil with 20%. Etu Energias also took the role of operator in CON 8 with a 40% stake. Effimax and Simples have 30% and 20% stakes respectively while Enagol had 10%.

Etu Energias was previously Somoil. The company has been a keen acquirer of mature assets from the majors. It became the operator of CON 6 in September 2023.

Enagol won 10% stakes in CON 7 and KON 7. However, ANPG awarded no other interests in these licences.

ANPG has allocated 65 days for the negotiation of contracts, giving a deadline of March 25.

Corcel’s results in the Kwanza Basin’s KON 11 are likely to be encouraging for bidders.

Sonangol operates this block. At the end of 2023, Corcel said the Tobias-14 well were sufficiently good to move into an early production system (EPS) plan. Afentra’s KON 15 is next to KON 11.

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts