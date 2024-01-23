BP to name Kate Thomson as CFO

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas

BP to name Kate Thomson as CFO

Thomson was appointed interim finance chief in September, the first woman to hold the position at BP.
Allister Thomas By Allister Thomas
23/01/2024, 9:58 pm
Photo of Allister Thomas
© Supplied by BPBP Kate Thomson
Kate Thomson

BP is to confirm interim CFO Kate Thomson in the role permanently, according to a news report.

Reuters said Ms Thomson is expected to be named ahead of BP’s full-year 2023 results on February 6.

It comes days after Murray Auchincloss, who stepped up as interim CEO after the resignation of Bernard Looney, was also made permanent.

BP said the CFO recruitment process is still ongoing.

Who is BP’s Kate Thomson?

Kate Thomson was named interim finance chief in September, the first woman to hold the role at the British energy giant.

She has been with BP for 20 years across a number of senior financial roles, including treasurer and head of group tax.

Before joining BP in 2004, she worked at professional services firms including Ernest and Young in M&A tax, and as group head of tax for Charter plc.

She has also been a member of Aker BP for seven years and serves on the board of several BP Group companies.

Earlier this week, BP published an interview with Ms Thomson discussing her role supporting BP’s working families group, and her experience developing pre-eclampsia during pregnancy.

The full interview can be found here.

What are the challenges for BP?

Aside from overcoming a reputational challenge with three out of its last four CEOs stepping down in controversy, the top challenge for BP is its share price.

Restoring investor confidence and closing the value gap with its rival Shell is top of the agenda, according to analysts.

That gap sits even higher for US rivals, however RBC said Auchincloss’ appointment as the continuity candidate was the “best possible outcome” in the short term for shareholders as he pushes on with the London-listed firm’s energy transition strategy.

Issues with its US renewables department, which has been booking sizeable impairments, and dealing with growing unrest from its 60,000-strong pensioners, are also on the agenda.

Read more from analysts below:

What will Murray Auchincloss’ BP look like?

 

Tags

