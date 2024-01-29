‘Systemic lack of trust’ between oil and gas firms sharing projects

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas

‘Systemic lack of trust’ between oil and gas firms sharing projects

By Allister Thomas
29/01/2024, 7:30 am
© Shutterstock / Igor Hotinskyoil gas trust
Many companies in non-operated positions have an "inbuilt lack of trust", said BCG.

Non-operated stakes in oil and gas projects are on the rise, but a review of the system has highlighted a “systemic lack of trust” between partners.

Boston Consulting Group has published a forensic report, highlighting that by improving management of their non-operated stakes, companies could reduce general and administrative costs by 30%.

However, among top trends BCG found across the sector was a “systematic lack of trust in one´s partners was a persistent problem”.

It said: “Many companies shared with us that they entered the relationship with an inbuilt lack of trust for their partners, and so needed to double-check everything.”

Other issues included over-estimating the amount of influence non-operated partners have on the asset operator, which “can often be duplicative and rarely yield materially better outcomes”.

BCG also pointed to companies “over-intervening” which, rather than mitigating risk, “they were legally exposing to higher risk from perceived involvement than they would if they had been more hands-off and only intervened on key issues”.

Taking non-operated positions is on the rise, particularly for majors which now make the bulk of their portfolios (54% on average of their combined volumes), according to the report.

Matches made in heaven (and hell)

oil gas trust
Exxon Mobil, no longer a UK operator, retains a stake in Shell’s interests off Britain’s coast. Pic: the Shearwater gas hub

The North Sea has seen its fair share of successful and strained partnerships in recent times, particularly as decommissioning costs come around.

RockRose Energy was ousted as operator of the Brae area after a legal challenge from Taqa and partners.

Apache has meanwhile been in disputes recently with partners in the Beryl and Forties areas.

Elsewhere, in 2019, Neptune Energy and Spirit Energy got into a dispute around the Cygnus facility and the Pegasus West development.

Perhaps one of the best positive partnership examples in the UK North Sea would be Exxon Mobil – no longer an operator, but continues to have a sizeable non-operated interest across Shell’s assets.

Hands-off approach can deliver rewards

Non-operated portfolios are “often overlooked and under-exercised as a source of value creation”, says report co-author Shiva Kant, partner at BCG.

Some of the best practices set out by the firm include targeted influence on high-value assets where companies can materially alter or improve plans.

Adopting a lean approach is also important, said BCG, pointing to the example of a company of just 70 people which manages minority assets with a portfolio of one million barrels per day.

“Some of our clients have realised upwards of 30% G&A cost efficiency by adopting these best practices”, said the report, “but we see only the top companies who adopt this lean way of managing their assets really capturing this advantage”.

It adds: “In the longer term, rethinking the approach to non-operated management paves the way for a more attractive and effective non-operating specialist company – one that is able to attract and retain a unique blend of techno-commercial talent and generate value through direct and indirect influencing of the operating partners.”

‘Total wideboys!’ – emails show Taqa management’s reaction to RockRose-Marathon deal

