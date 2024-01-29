Biden urged to reverse LNG pause by global business groups

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Americas / LNG

Biden urged to reverse LNG pause by global business groups

By Bloomberg
29/01/2024, 7:42 am
© BloombergTug boats prepare to pull out an LNG Tanker vessel at the Cheniere Sabine Pass Liquefaction facility in Cameron, Louisiana, U.S., on Thursday, April 14, 2022. Cheniere Energy, Inc. is the largest producer and exporter of liquefied natural gas (LNG) in the United States and the second-largest LNG operator in the world. Photographer: Mark Felix/Bloomberg
Business organizations from the US, Europe and Japan called on the Biden administration to reverse a decision to freeze approvals of new licenses for liquefied natural gas export facilities.

“With numerous forecasts projecting global natural gas demand to rise well into the next decade, additional supplies of LNG will be needed to supply world markets,” the US Chamber of Commerce, BusinessEurope and Japan’s Keidanren said in a joint letter to President Joe Biden. “We know this demand can be met in a manner that continues progress on emissions reductions.”

The US Energy Department said Friday it had halted approvals while it scrutinizes how LNG exports affect climate change, the economy and national security. Biden has faced pressure from environmentalists concerned that the buildout of LNG export plants ensures the fossil fuel will be burned for generations to come.

New World Rankings for LNG Exporters | US surpassed Australia, Qatar as production surged

Separately, an official at Japan’s trade ministry said that the government is concerned about the possibility of delays at facilities that haven’t yet gained approval. While Japan doesn’t see an immediate impact on LNG procurement, the government is in talks with its US counterparts, he added.

If every one of the already-licensed projects moves forward and actually gets built, US LNG exports will almost double. The Department of Energy decision likely won’t result in any significant tightening of global gas markets, as affected projects wouldn’t come online until at least 2027, Goldman Sachs Group said in a note.

The US became the world’s top LNG exporter last year, transforming into a critical supplier to Europe after the slashing of Russian pipeline gas supplies to the region. Europe was the top destination for US LNG last year, while Japan is its largest buyer in Asia. Fossil fuel producers including Chevron Corp. and Shell Plc say that gas will play a long-term role in the energy transition, and more LNG facilities will be needed to meet future demand.

The US Chamber of Commerce lobbies on behalf of its businesses and has members including energy producers. Japan’s Keidanren includes companies such as Toyota Motor Corp. and Sony Group Corp., while BusinessEurope represents 42 member organizations from 36 countries.

 

