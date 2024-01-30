Aramco cut hits service companies where it hurts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas

Aramco cut hits service companies where it hurts

Aramco’s move to cut investments was, Baker Hughes' Simonelli said, a “temporary aspect”.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
30/01/2024, 8:24 pm
Saudi Aramco’s decision to cut back its capacity goals today has hit service companies, particularly those with close links to the oil giant.

Weatherford, for instance, was down more than 15% at one point today before regaining some ground. At the time of writing, the company was down 12.4% on the day.

In Weatherford’s third quarter results, the company noted it had won a three-year contract from Aramco for supply and maintenance of drilling and fishing jars. It also won a two-year contract extension for comprehensive Intervention Services.

Weatherford will hold its fourth quarter results on February 7.

Saipem fell 12% in trading in Italy. Investors were rattled by Aramco’s announcement in addition to problems with a pipeline installation project in Australia, with the Castorone.

Baker Hughes was down 5%. CEO Lorenzo Simonelli, speaking to Bloomberg TV, said Aramco had likely taken action based on supply and demand dynamics. “

“I don’t see any change from a long-term perspective and I think they will go forward with the capacity increases that they’ve said but to reassess timing and look at the situation is clearly understandable,” he said. “We continue to see international markets be positive for 2024.”

Aramco’s move to cut investments was, he said, a “temporary aspect”.

SLB underwent a similar 5% decline, recovering some ground after falling an initial 8.6%. Halliburton initially fell 9% but, at the time of writing, had regained ground to a 2% gain on the day. Subsea 7 was down 5.42%, Valaris was down 5.1% and NOV down 8.17%.

Smaller companies also took some knocks. Gulf Marine Services (GMS) was down 4.78%, for instance.

RBC today said that while projects under way would continue, the major offshore Safaniya plan would not move forward – for now at least.

