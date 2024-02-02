Confirmed: BP names Kate Thomson CFO as she joins the board

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas

Confirmed: BP names Kate Thomson CFO as she joins the board

By Ryan Duff
02/02/2024, 12:30 pm
© Supplied by BPBP CFO Kate Thomson.
BP CFO Kate Thomson.

UK-based supermajor, BP (LON: BP), has named Kate Thomson its new chief financial officer as it welcomes her to its board.

Following 18 years with the firm BP says that Ms Thomson has a “detailed understanding” of the organisation and her “deep technical expertise” is welcome in the new role.

In a company update, the energy giant shared that Ms Thomson’s annual salary will stand at £800,000 with further bonuses available.

Kate Thomson said: “It’s a privilege to become CFO and to join BP’s board. We’ve made great progress through the past few years in strengthening BP, and I have no doubt this will continue.

I’m excited about how we can continue to drive BP’s focus on delivery and growing value as we work towards hitting our targets for 2025.”

When the now chief executive of BP, Murray Auchincloss, stepped up as interim boss following the departure of Bernard Looney, Ms Thomson filled her current role also on an interim basis.

Recently there has been speculation that Ms Thompson would become the supermajor’s permanent chief financial officer, following the firm sharing an interview with Mr Auchincloss.

She has been with BP for 20 years across a number of senior financial roles, including treasurer and head of group tax.

Before joining BP in 2004, she worked at professional services firms including Ernest and Young in M&A tax, and as group head of tax for Charter plc.

She has also been a member of Aker BP for seven years and serves on the board of several BP Group companies.

Helge Lund, BP chairman commented: “I am delighted to confirm Kate’s appointment as CFO and welcome her to the board.

“She has a detailed understanding of BP and the energy and finance sectors, combined with deep technical expertise.

“Her record of finance leadership together with her performance as interim CFO have clearly demonstrated her suitability to become BP’s permanent CFO.

“The board looks forward to working with Kate and Murray as we continue with the execution of BP’s strategy.”

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts