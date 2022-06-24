Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / North Sea / Rigs & Vessels

Noble and Maersk sell North Sea rigs in $375m deal, paving way for merger

Noble Corporation (NYSE: NBL) and Maersk Drilling (CPH: DRLCO) have signed a $375m deal to sell-off several North Sea rigs to Shelf Drilling, in a move which could address competition concerns.
By Allister Thomas
24/06/2022, 8:08 am Updated: 24/06/2022, 8:09 am
© Supplied by Noble DrillingNoble Maersk North sea
The Noble Sam Hartley

The UK Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) opened an investigation in February into the proposed merger of Maersk and Noble, concerned about a “substantial lessening of competition”.

However the watchdog said last month that it was assessing whether it could approve the deal given the pair’s intent to sell off several “remedy rigs”.

New York-listed Noble and Copenhagen-listed Maersk Drilling have now struck a deal to sell off those vessels to a “newly-formed subsidiary” of Dubai-based Shelf Drilling.

They are selling the Noble Hans Deul, Noble Sam Hartley, Noble Sam Turner, Noble Houston Colbert and the Noble Lloyd Noble.

Associated offshore and onshore staff are expected to transfer with the rigs, they said.

Combo in Q3

The remedy rig sale is subject to approval by the CMA and is expected to close “promptly” once given the nod.

Noble also gave some clarity on the timeline for the merger to complete, if the CMA is satisfied with the remedy.

It said: “The duration and outcome of the CMA review process remains uncertain.  If the Buyer, Remedy Rig Sale Agreement and the Remedy Proposal are accepted by the CMA, closing of the Business Combination is expected to occur near the end of the third quarter of 2022.”

The merger is also subject to acceptance by holders of at least 80% of Maersk Drilling shares, as well as the listing of Noble shares on the NYSE and Nasdaq Copenhagen.

Under the proposed deal, Maersk Drilling and Noble shareholders will own 50% each of the combined firm, which will be named Noble Corporation.

Maersk Drilling said in November that “some workforce reductions are expected as a result of the integration” but it is “too early to say” how this will impact north-east Scotland.

