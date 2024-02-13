Expro strikes $210m deal to buy Aberdeenshire’s Coretrax

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas

Expro strikes $210m deal to buy Aberdeenshire’s Coretrax

Allister Thomas By Allister Thomas
13/02/2024, 6:35 am Updated: 13/02/2024, 7:42 am
Photo of Allister Thomas
© Supplied by CoretraxCoretrax expro
Coretrax CEO John Fraser.

Energy services firm Expro (NYSE: XPRO) has struck a $210m deal to buy Aberdeenshire-headquartered drilling tech company Coretrax.

Based out of Portlethen, Coretrax has a headcount of 320 people and has been majority owned by private equity group Buckthorn Partners since 2018.

Expro said the acquisition is “complementary” to its own offering but with “little overlap” and will open up new avenues for growth in areas including the Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa.

coretrax expro

The total amount to be paid for the acquisition is $210m, including at least $75m in cash and up to 6.75 million newly-issued Expro common shares to the investor group led by Buckthorn.

Expro said the deal is expected to close in the second quarter of this year, and it is targeting up to $10m of annual run-rate cost synergies in the first 18 months.

‘Welcome to the family’

Houston-headquartered Expro said the acquisition of Coretrax will expand its portfolio of “cost-effective, technology-enabled” solutions in well construction and integrity across several markets.

Chief executive Michael Jardon said: “We are thrilled to announce our proposed acquisition of Coretrax, and look forward to welcoming John Fraser and his teammates to the Expro family.

expro coretrax © Supplied by Expro
Expro CEO Michael Jardon.

“Coretrax has a complementary offering to Expro with little overlap and will bolster the portfolio of technology-enabled services and solutions offered through our Well Construction and Well Intervention & Integrity product lines, adding significant value to our clients from innovative technologies that reduce risk and cost, optimise drilling efficiency, extend the life of existing well stock, and optimize production.”

Growth story for Coretrax and Expro

Coretrax was established in December 2008, with initial investment of about £300,000, some 60% of which was from Clydesdale Bank.

It has since expanded with the acquisition of Churchill Drilling Tools of Aberdeen in 2019 and US-based well specialist Mohawk Energy the following year.

Coretrax CEO John Fraser said: “I’m excited about the opportunities the acquisition brings for Coretrax and our team. The synergies between our respective technology portfolios will enable us to grow our market share while significantly increasing our capabilities to tackle the most complex well challenges.

“We are proud of the innovation-led approach, strong customer base and performance history that we developed over the last 15 years, and we look forward to joining forces with Expro to create greater value for our customers globally.”

Expro recently marked 40 years of operations in the North Sea, and last year completed the acquisitions of Aberdeen-based well construction specialist DeltaTek and Houston-based PRT Offshore.

