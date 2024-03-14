Empirisys looks to boost business as Aberdeen office opens its doors

Process safety and data science firm Empirisys is looking to set up shop in Aberdeen’s Marischal Square as it looks to showcase its “dedication” to the north-east energy sector.

The Cardiff-headquartered business says Aberdeen is regarded as a linchpin as it sets out growth plans.

Founded in 2020, the specialist data-driven process safety firm more than doubled its turnover last year and now employs a team of 32 comprised of full-time workers and contractors.

Empirisys has been asked for comment on how the move will impact revenues and how many jobs it looks to create in Aberdeen.

Empirisys anticipates that the move will boost product growth while providing the opportunity for more face-to-face contact in the region. This ability to hold in-person meetings in the city is expected to deliver new contracts for the firm.

Chief executive and co-founder of Empirisys, Gus Carroll, said: “Our investment in a new Aberdeen office underscores our dedication to supporting businesses in oil and gas, and decommissioning to enhance standards in process safety leadership, as well as supporting the energy transition.”

The business aims to create jobs in the Granite City following the move, looking to take on further employees.

Empirisys was named one of the top 100 best places to work in the UK by the Sunday Times last year.

Empirisys already has a number of employees in the north-east, including its newly appointed business support manager Debs Murray.

Mr Carroll added: “Recruiting local talent to our Aberdeen base is one of our longer-term objectives, particularly individuals with expertise in data science and process safety, and the opening of our new office is an important step in this journey.

“With its prime location, and in close proximity to our current and prospective customers, our new base in the North-east will help us grow and deliver our core products and services, as well as provide a high spec working environment for our people as we continue to serve the North Sea energy sector.”

The firm also sees the Marischal Square location as a space for its Cardiff-based employees to work on specific projects.

Relationship manager MaryAnn Rae joined Empirisys in 2023 and she looks to capitalise on her connections in the region.

Ms Rae said: “We have already partnered with Step Change in Safety and Decom Mission to develop and implement surveys aimed at providing accurate reflections of the current state of process safety leadership and the decommissioning supply network respectively.

“The opening of the Aberdeen office comes at a pivotal time for us as we are poised to further strengthen our service offering to the energy sector.”

Empirisys is an academic partner of Aberdeen’s Robert Gordon Univerity and is also a member of the Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce and the north-east-based trade body Offshore Energies UK.