Oil & Gas

Vysus Group plans growth spurt following asset sell-offs

Allister Thomas By Allister Thomas
14/03/2024, 7:00 am Updated: 14/03/2024, 9:58 am
Photo of Allister Thomas
© Supplied by Vysus Groupvysus group
Vysus Group CEO David Clark.

Aberdeenshire-headquartered consultancy Vysus Group is plotting a growth surge after an “accelerated period of change” saw parts of the business sold-off.

Now with a headcount of 300, compared to 400 last year, the former LR Energy business expects to increase revenue 15% this year and make 40 new hires.

Vysus said it sees new opportunities in hydrogen, renewables and nuclear.

Although oil and gas remains a core part of its business, the firm has been expanding its market share across renewables, low carbon, grid and complex process industries.

Divestments

The revenue and headcount bump comes as the firm has divested several non-core businesses and reorganised its business model.

Most recently, the firm this month sold off rig inspection firm ModuSpec to its original founder, now based in Singapore.

That’s the fifth such move in less than four years, including the sale of its Senergy Wells division to start-up Elemental Energies at the end of 2022.

CEO David Clark said: “We have been through an accelerated period of change over the last three and a half years to ensure that we have a robust business from which to deliver sustained global growth over the long-term.

“The divestment of ModuSpec marks the completion of our restructuring and we are now in a strong position to capitalise on opportunities across the energy mix. The move will create new job and career development opportunities. We see particular opportunities to capitalise on our internationally renowned experience in hydrogen, renewables, and nuclear.

“These changes have also benefited the divested organisations which are now under the ownership of companies fully focused on their respective markets which will not only help with business growth, but also open up new opportunities for the team.”

Vysus said it is building on its energy transition expertise, with new hires in recent months including hydrogen expert Dr Kees van Wingerden and Qatar-based Khaled Hamd who joined in December at VP for consulting for the Middle East.

