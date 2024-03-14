Shell CEO Wael Sawan earned £7.9m in 2023

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas

Shell CEO Wael Sawan earned £7.9m in 2023

By Ryan Duff
14/03/2024, 7:50 am Updated: 14/03/2024, 8:57 am
© ShellStability Shell
Shell CEO Wael Sawan

Shell’s (LON: SHEL) chief executive Wael Sawan earned just shy of £8 million from his work with the London-listed supermajor in 2023.

With a total remuneration package of £7.94 million for his work in 2023 with the boss receiving a £2.71m bonus, half of which was delivered in cash and the rest in shares. Mr Sawan’s bonus was reined in somewhat by fatalities in 2023.

Looking to the year ahead, Shell has shared that its boss’ salary of £1,400,000 will increase by 3.9%.

Looking to the bonus the Shell boss can expect for 2024, if he achieves the highest amount available he can take home 250% of his £1,455,000 salary.

Last year marked Mr Sawan’s first year in charge of the UK supermajor with him being appointed chief executive officer and a board director effective January 1, 2023.

Last week it was confirmed that BP’s chief executive, Murray Auchincloss took home just over £8m in pay in 2023, including £6.5m in bonuses.

Mr Auchincloss will take home a £1.45 million salary in 2024.

‘Ruthless’ Shell

Wael Sawan pledged to be “ruthless” in improving performance and boosting investor returns.

The company has vowed to cut operating costs by $2 billion to $3 billion and chief financial officer Sinead Gorman said last month that more than $1 billion of structural savings have already been delivered.

Recently Shell has made headlines as it looks to cut jobs to reduce costs. Recent reports say the firm is looking to eliminate 20% of jobs in its deals team as the company continues to restructure its business units.

Mr Sawan aims to trim costs and be more competitive with US rivals like Chevron and Exxon Mobil.

Late last year it was said that roles are being eliminated on a division-by-division basis, with those affected offered options including redundancy packages or applying for jobs elsewhere in the company.

Amidst this, the London-listed supermajor is continuing with its share buybacks after a strong performance from its gas traders offset the impact of lower commodity prices in the fourth quarter of last year.

In its Q4 results, Shell reported “exceptional” trading opportunities on the global gas market and higher volumes of liquefied natural gas available for sale thanks to the end of maintenance works at its Prelude facility in Australia.

Last month the company said it will repurchase $3.5 billion of shares this quarter, matching the level of the preceding three months.

