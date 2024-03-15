Bideford Dolphin rig to be sold and scrapped

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas

Bideford Dolphin rig to be sold and scrapped

By Ryan Duff
15/03/2024, 7:33 am
The Bideford Dolphin
The Bideford Dolphin

Aberdeen-headquartered Dolphin Drilling has shared it aims to sell and scrap its 49-year-old Bideford Dolphin drilling rig.

The Bideford Dolphin was built at Aker Verdal in 1975 and modified in 1998 and has been operated by Dolphin Drilling (OSLO: DDRIL).

The firm says the decision to scrap the rig is in line with its “efforts to optimise its fleet and enhance operational efficiency.”

Dolphin Drilling shared its plans for the Bideford Dolphin in a Euronext update this morning, where it wrote: “The rig will be sold and scrapped in a responsible manner in accordance with applicable international standards.”

Dolphin Drilling owns a fleet of four 4th and 5th generation enhanced Aker H3 and H4 units. These include the Borgland Dolphin, Blackford Dolphin, Paul B. Loyd, Jr. and Dolphin Leader.

Dolphin Drilling’s Supreme Court battle

Currently, Dolphin Drilling is locked in a bid for a Supreme Court challenge, and it has recently called for its fellow British rig owners to back it.

Dolphin Drilling has vowed to take the case to the Supreme Court following a a Court of Appeal hearing loss.

The firm has been locked in a legal battle with HMRC for years and it says the recent loss will have implications for the operation of hundreds of rigs and vessels in the UK sector.

The firm sent out a memo to members of the British Rig Owners’ Association and the UK Chamber of Shipping asking companies to back the move for a Supreme Court hearing.

The Court of appeal hearing in December sets a new precedent with wide implications on what deduction claims can be made in the sector under corporation tax law.

This case stems from a long-running battle between HMRC and Dolphin starting in 2014 after its Borgsten Dolphin rig was hired by TotalEnegies in the North Sea.

Dolphin Drilling’s CFO Stephen Cox said in December: “The net effect is a potential broadening of the tax net, and it could capture others assets, other firms into this and definitely broadens the remit HMRC has, which is a big negative for the industry, in my view.”

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts