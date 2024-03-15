Harvester Energy takes on Curlew-A licence

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas

Harvester Energy takes on Curlew-A licence

By Ryan Duff
15/03/2024, 8:12 am Updated: 15/03/2024, 10:41 am
© Supplied by AF GruppenShell Curlew FPSO
The Curlew FPSO was situated on the namesake field in the UK North Sea for over 20 years.

Harvester Energy has shared it will be taking on two blocks in UK waters, including the space that contains the undeveloped Curlew-A discovery.

The firm has taken on blocks 29/7b and 22/12b, which contain Curlew-A and the Pheonix discovery respectively.

Harvester Energy says that its new blocks are reserves suitable for low-cost development.

The Curlew-A discovery was made by Shell in 1977 in the prolific Central Graben area, the London-listed supermajor later dropped the licence in 2016.

In 2018 Australian oil firm Talon Petroleum bought a 10% stake in the North Sea field.

Following Shell’s relinquishment of the licence it was awarded to Corallian in the 30th licensing round.

A map of the Curlew field under Shell’s ownership

Harvester Energy said that its first move will be to review existing 3D seismic data of the two discoveries.

The firm has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Pivotree in which both firms have committed to working together to develop the Curlew-A and the Pheonix discoveries.

Pivotree will be providing engineering and technical support for early study work.

Harvester Energy chairman, Andy Jacobs, said: Harvester Energy’s mission is to identify discovered and appraised but undeveloped oil fields that can be rapidly and cost-effectively commercialised.

“We believe that the sequential development of Curlew-A followed by Pheonix is suitable for deployment of the patented Pivotree small-field production system.”

The Pivotree system involves the use of a subsea oil production Christmas tree that can double as a mooring for a floating production storage and offloading vessel (FPSO).

