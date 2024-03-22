Repsol plans to dish out more than €700m in contract this year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas

Repsol plans to dish out more than €700m in contract this year

By Ryan Duff
22/03/2024, 7:00 am
© Shutterstock / CinebergRepsol
Repsol

Repsol Resources UK has shared that it will offer up work valued at over €700 million (£599.43 m) over the course of 2024.

The firm with offices on Holburn Street provided a breakdown of the work it would be putting up for tender over the course of the year at Offshore Energies UK’s (OEUK) Share Fair at Aberdeen’s P&J Live on Wednesday.

All in all, Repsol Resources UK shared that it plans to dish out €737 million (£631.12 m) worth of tenders in 2024. The firm said that it would be updating the North Sea Transition Authority’s Pathfinder service with any tenders that are still up for the taking.

In its presentation, the business’ supply chain senior manager Rafael Marquez told attendees that it would be offering up to €320 million (£274.03 m) in contracts relating to operations in 2024.

“We have tried to give a snapshot of the most important tenders that will go to the market this year,” Mr Marquez told attendees.

This work includes various maintenance and personnel contacts with the most valuable deals being valued at over €15 million (£12.85 m).

More than £350 offered up on decom work

A remaining €417 million (£357.09 m) is being offered up in decommissioning work over the course of 2024.

Some of the contracts up for grabs that were detailed by the firm were relating to the Clyde field. Platform well plug and abandonment (P&A) work as well as pipeline and umbilical cleaning and disconnection contracts were highlighted at the Aberdeen conference.

When speaking on Repsol’s upcoming decommissioning tenders, Mr Marquez said: “This also is a really ambitious package, this year around €400 million.”

He added: “Then there is an award to execute ESS contract (engineering support services) that will be worth around $200 million.”

Repsol is also in the market for a heavy-duty jack-up rig for its North Cayley development in the North Sea.

Aiming to mobilise a rig in the first quarter of next year, Repsol forecasts first gas from North Cayley in the third quarter of 2025 which will be tied back to the Montrose platform.

Repsol to get after new North Cayley project in UK

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts