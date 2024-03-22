Repsol plans to dish out more than €700m in contract this year

Repsol Resources UK has shared that it will offer up work valued at over €700 million (£599.43 m) over the course of 2024.

The firm with offices on Holburn Street provided a breakdown of the work it would be putting up for tender over the course of the year at Offshore Energies UK’s (OEUK) Share Fair at Aberdeen’s P&J Live on Wednesday.

All in all, Repsol Resources UK shared that it plans to dish out €737 million (£631.12 m) worth of tenders in 2024. The firm said that it would be updating the North Sea Transition Authority’s Pathfinder service with any tenders that are still up for the taking.

In its presentation, the business’ supply chain senior manager Rafael Marquez told attendees that it would be offering up to €320 million (£274.03 m) in contracts relating to operations in 2024.

“We have tried to give a snapshot of the most important tenders that will go to the market this year,” Mr Marquez told attendees.

This work includes various maintenance and personnel contacts with the most valuable deals being valued at over €15 million (£12.85 m).

More than £350 offered up on decom work

A remaining €417 million (£357.09 m) is being offered up in decommissioning work over the course of 2024.

Some of the contracts up for grabs that were detailed by the firm were relating to the Clyde field. Platform well plug and abandonment (P&A) work as well as pipeline and umbilical cleaning and disconnection contracts were highlighted at the Aberdeen conference.

When speaking on Repsol’s upcoming decommissioning tenders, Mr Marquez said: “This also is a really ambitious package, this year around €400 million.”

He added: “Then there is an award to execute ESS contract (engineering support services) that will be worth around $200 million.”

Repsol is also in the market for a heavy-duty jack-up rig for its North Cayley development in the North Sea.

Aiming to mobilise a rig in the first quarter of next year, Repsol forecasts first gas from North Cayley in the third quarter of 2025 which will be tied back to the Montrose platform.