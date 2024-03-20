Repsol to get after new North Cayley project in UK

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas

Repsol to get after new North Cayley project in UK

By Ryan Duff
20/03/2024, 4:25 pm Updated: 20/03/2024, 4:30 pm
© Supplied by Repsol SinopecThe montrose platform in the North Sea which is tied to the North Cayley development.
Repsol's Montrose platform.

Repsol Resources UK has set out plans to sanction new North Sea production in the UK set for 2025.

The firm aims to mobilise a “heavy duty jack up” rig at North Cayley in the first quarter of 2025 with first gas expected in the third quarter that year.

At Offshore Energies UK’s (OEUK) Share Fair at Aberdeen’s P&J Live, Repsol Resources said its North Cayley development is expected to be green-lit in the third quarter of this year as it hunts for a rig.

The currently unsanctioned project expects to get the green light later this year.

North Cayley is part of the phased Montrose redevelopment on the western edge of the Forties Montrose High area and an extension of the main Cayley field which came online in 2017.

Following rig mobilisation at the start of next year, Repsol forecasts first gas from North Cayley in the third quarter of 2025 which will be tied back to the Montrose platform.

Engineering work at the development is set to kick off in the second quarter of 2025 and once production starts Repsol says the well will provide “incremental sales gas, platform fuel gas, start-up and lift gas.”

Topsides engineering at the site will be carried out by an existing hub contractor and well services will be conducted by firms with an existing master service agreement (MSA).

However, Rafael Marquez, supply chain senior manager at Repsol Resources UK told the Aberdeen event: “As we are going to the market for well services, potentially, we’ll be using also those new contracts.”

Ithaca Energy is a 41.03% partner on the project.

Resource estimates have not been disclosed.

Late last year the firm formerly known as Repsol Sinopec Resources UK rebranded after an eight-year arbitration case was closed with the former co-owner, China’s Sinopec.

Now as the sole owner of the UK firm, Repsol looks to instil its own operating ideology.

Mr Marquez explained: “The UK strategy now is really focussed on deploying the Repsol operating model.”

This involved maximising value from producing assets, addressing the “big challenge” of its decommissioning liabilities and focusing on the energy transition “trying to capture any potential opportunities in this area.”

New wells to be drilled at Piper

north sea © Supplied by Repsol Sinopec
Repsol’s Piper Bravo platform in the UK.

In addition to the work planned at North Cayley, Sinopec also shared that it plans to drill new wells at its Piper field.

The firm aims to drill three additional production wells at the site plus an additional contingency well at Piper Bravo.

“This will be processed through our platform Piper Bravo and will be transported to our Flota terminal,” Mr Marquez added.

“Here we do not need any new subsea facilities and we target that first oil around Q1 2025.”

Pre-sanction long lead orders, including consignment materials, relating to this project have already been placed, Repsol shared.

Piper Bravo was installed by Occidental Petroleum in 1992 as a replacement for Piper Alpha, which tragically exploded in 1988.

