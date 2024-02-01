Pathfinder: TAQA to put major Brae Alpha decom contract out to tender

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea / Decom

Pathfinder: TAQA to put major Brae Alpha decom contract out to tender

Firm then plans to put the Harding removal contract out in September.
Allister Thomas By Allister Thomas
01/02/2024, 12:57 pm Updated: 01/02/2024, 1:50 pm
Taqa's Brae Alpha platform

TAQA plans to imminently put out to tender a lucrative contract to remove Brae Alpha, one of the oldest platforms in the North Sea.

The engineering, preparation, removal and disposal (EPRD) project has an estimated tender date of February 15, according to the NSTA Pathfinder portal, worth in excess of £25m.

Heavy lift contractors Heerema and Allseas have already respectively won major EPRD deals with TAQA on various installations of late – the former won work for four platforms (Eider, Tern, North Cormorant and Cormorant Alpha) in 2022.

Brae Alpha is one of seven TAQA platforms which are expected to cease production by 2027 as the firm shifts all of its UK operations to decommissioning this decade.

Now more than 40 years old, the TAQA operated Brae Alpha started up production in 1983.

The topside and jacket weigh a whopping 33,800 tonnes and 20,000 tonnes respectively.

TAQA (ADX: TAQA) has set a removal window of 2028-2032, however a cessation of production date is still down as “TBD”.

Marathon Oil was the original licensee of the Brae area, situated around 170 miles north-east of Aberdeen.

TAQA has already decommissioned the Brae Bravo platform and upper jacket (though its lower legs remain in place as the firm seeks an OSPAR derogation).

Heerema recently won a contract to remove the East Brae platform.

TAQA plans end to North Sea production in 2027

Harding to follow TAQA Brae Alpha

Pathfinder also revealed that TAQA will similarly put out to tender the EPRD work for its three-legged Harding platform in September.

Again worth more than £25m, TAQA has been working with the supply chain to find an optimum solution for Harding.

Sitting 200 miles north-east of Aberdeen, the installation is a heavy-duty steel jack-up resting on a gravity-based storage tank.

The estimate tender date it September 1, while TAQA has given a removal window of 2028-2032.

More decom work

A flurry of other decom updated have been issued in the monthly Pathfinder notice.

Waldorf Production is tendering on plugging and abandonment work on its Wenlock field, and will later issue a pipeline removal contract in October.

Both deals are worth less than £25m.

Other contracts are being put out on the Helvellynn and Garrow fields, also operated by Waldorf.

Elsewhere CNR International has an upcoming tender on setting on environmental plugs, wellhead severance and removal at its Banff and Kyle phase 2 decom project.

Marigold

Elsewhere, Hibiscus Petroleum confirmed it plans to submit the field development plan and environmental statement for the Marigold project to UK regulators by the end of May.

Work has been underway for several years to evaluate how best to develop the area – thought to contain around 60 million barrels of oil.

The scheme has gone back and forth – with the partners involved having returned to the drawing board after development plans were deemed uneconomic.

Marigold is currently planned as a seven-well project in its first phase, with a second stage dependent on results. The project has previously been considered for nine wells.

Tied back to Piper Bravo, Marigold is expected to start production in 2028.

Kraken

Other work being issued is for the Kraken field.

Operator EnQuest is tendering for a contract, bracketed at less than £25m, for drilling services for a sidetrack campaign due to start in the second quarter of 2025.

Pathfinder is our monthly update on upcoming North Sea work via the NSTA Pathfinder Portal. For more on previous projects, go here:

Oil platform with sunrise and Energy Voice pathfinder logo

