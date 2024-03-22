Production restarted at Denmark’s Tyra hub

The Tyra offshore gas hub in the Danish North Sea has restarted production following a period of redevelopment.

In the late hours of 21 March, the Tyra hub began producing gas once more, project partners TotalEnergies, BlueNord and Nordsøfonden have confirmed.

The French supermajor holds a 43.2% stake in the project while BlueNord and Nordsøfonden hold 36.8% and 20% respectively.

In September 2019, gas production was suspended to enable the redevelopment of Tyra.

The Tyra redevelopment project is, to date, the largest project carried out on Danish Continental Shelf with the fabrication and installation of eight new platform topsides.

As part of this redevelopment project, 98.5% of the materials recovered from the retired installations have been reused or recycled, TotalEnergies shared.

The production from the new Tyra facilities is expected to more than double BlueNord’s net production to over 50 mboepd by the end of 2024 and unlock gross reserves of more than 200 mmboe.

Gas from the Tyra hub is delivered to Europe through two export pipelines to Nybro in Denmark and Den Helder in the Netherlands.

“We are pleased to restart the Tyra hub, one of the most technologically advanced offshore gas installations in the world. The success of this major redevelopment project owes a lot to the commitment of our teams, our partners and our contractors. The new Tyra leverages state-of-the-art digital solutions and technological innovations to produce more efficiently and with 30% lower greenhouse gas emissions than the former facilities”, said Nicolas Terraz president of exploration and production at TotalEnergies.

“Importantly, the resumption of gas production from Tyra improves Europe’s security of supply.”

Discovered in 1968 by Maersk Oil, Tyra is located 225 kilometres (roughly 139 miles) west of the coast of Esbjerg.

Marianne Eide, chief operating officer of BlueNord, commented: “With restart of production today, the most important Tyra Redevelopment milestone has been achieved. I would like to thank TotalEnergies and the Tyra Project team for their commitment to the project and for safely restarting the production on Tyra.

“Focus is now on bringing the Tyra fields and satellites Valdemar, Roar, Harald and Svend on production through one of the most advanced and efficient offshore gas installations in the world.”