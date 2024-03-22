Production restarted at Denmark’s Tyra hub

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas

Production restarted at Denmark’s Tyra hub

By Ryan Duff
22/03/2024, 7:16 am
© Supplied by DUCNew topsides at the Tyra redevelopment.
New topsides at the Tyra redevelopment.

The Tyra offshore gas hub in the Danish North Sea has restarted production following a period of redevelopment.

In the late hours of 21 March, the Tyra hub began producing gas once more, project partners TotalEnergies, BlueNord and Nordsøfonden have confirmed.

The French supermajor holds a 43.2% stake in the project while BlueNord and Nordsøfonden hold 36.8% and 20% respectively.

In September 2019, gas production was suspended to enable the redevelopment of Tyra.

The Tyra redevelopment project is, to date, the largest project carried out on Danish Continental Shelf with the fabrication and installation of eight new platform topsides.

As part of this redevelopment project, 98.5% of the materials recovered from the retired installations have been reused or recycled, TotalEnergies shared.

The production from the new Tyra facilities is expected to more than double BlueNord’s net production to over 50 mboepd by the end of 2024 and unlock gross reserves of more than 200 mmboe.

Gas from the Tyra hub is delivered to Europe through two export pipelines to Nybro in Denmark and Den Helder in the Netherlands.

“We are pleased to restart the Tyra hub, one of the most technologically advanced offshore gas installations in the world. The success of this major redevelopment project owes a lot to the commitment of our teams, our partners and our contractors. The new Tyra leverages state-of-the-art digital solutions and technological innovations to produce more efficiently and with 30% lower greenhouse gas emissions than the former facilities”, said Nicolas Terraz president of exploration and production at TotalEnergies.

“Importantly, the resumption of gas production from Tyra improves Europe’s security of supply.”

Discovered in 1968 by Maersk Oil, Tyra is located 225 kilometres (roughly 139 miles) west of the coast of Esbjerg.

Marianne Eide, chief operating officer of BlueNord, commented: “With restart of production today, the most important Tyra Redevelopment milestone has been achieved. I would like to thank TotalEnergies and the Tyra Project team for their commitment to the project and for safely restarting the production on Tyra.

“Focus is now on bringing the Tyra fields and satellites Valdemar, Roar, Harald and Svend on production through one of the most advanced and efficient offshore gas installations in the world.”

