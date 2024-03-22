Cancelled hydrogen, electricity backbone and speed dating

What do Vattenfall, Kate Middleton and Repsol have in common? They all feature in this week’s EVOL.

It’s mixed fortunes for Aberdeen as the city sees a new £9m floating wind test centre opening just days after Vattenfall prematurely culls its HT1 hydrogen development.

It’s big picture stuff for the national grid as a £58bn vision is set out on how to get the system caught up for offshore wind.

And it’s project news at OEUK’s shairfair as the team delve in to updates from Repsol and Equinor, along with a delayed payment warning to the industry.

