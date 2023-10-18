First gas from Tyra expected in Q1 2024 ahead of ‘accelerated ramp up’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

First gas from Tyra expected in Q1 2024 ahead of ‘accelerated ramp up’

By Andrew Dykes
18/10/2023, 7:32 am
© Supplied by Heerema Marine ContrHeerema installing topsides at the Tyra II redevelopment.
Start-up at the long-awaited Tyra redevelopment off Denmark is now expected in Q1 next year, according to project partner BlueNord.

Announcing its Q3 results on Wednesday the Norwegian producer – formerly known as Noreco until earlier this year – issued a lengthy update on the state of the redevelopment project

TotalEnergies (XPAR:TTE) leads the Danish Underground Consortium (DUC) venture behind the Tyra project, with a share of 43.2%, alongside BlueNord (OSE:BNOR) (36.8 %) and Nordsøfonden (20%).

It is the largest project carried out on the Danish Continental Shelf to date and is expected to increase net production at the field by approximately 90%, unlocking gross reserves in excess of 200 million barrels of oil equivalent (boe)

The revised timeline comes after covid-related delays affected work on a process module, with the group last year pushing back production start-up to winter 2023/2024.

BlueNord credited “significant progress” during the last quarter, with all subsea work now completed to reconnect the satellite fields to the Tyra hub.

Leak testing has also been completed on the most complex systems and good progress was made on the remaining critical process system required for gas export, it reported.

As a result, the group said first gas is now expected in “early Q1 2024” and plateau production in “Q2 2024”.

This “accelerated ramp-up” means plateau production will be reached earlier than thought, enabled in part by the revised start-up strategy which will it said would allow more efficient execution of the remaining work necessary to reach plateau.

BlueNord now expects Tyra will deliver greater volumes during 2024 than it initially forecast, and is currently reviewing Tyra’s contribution to its production base from next year.

“We expect strong production to be a continuing theme, driven by proactive optimization work carried out by the operator,” said CEO Euan Shirlaw

“As we get closer to first gas, it has become clear that completing more work prior to the introduction of hydrocarbons will result in a significantly shorter ramp-up to plateau production.  BlueNord is therefore announcing today a revised start-up strategy where we expect to achieve first gas in early Q1 2024 and plateau production in Q2 2024.

“This will see greater volumes than previously expected being delivered by Tyra in 2024, and consequently our long-term production profile is currently under review.

“Once onstream, Tyra will help us deliver our goal of producing over 55mboe/d net by 2025 and, in doing so, be positioned to provide a material return of capital to our shareholders.”

Q3 results

The company recorded pre-tax profits of $32 million in Q3, on revenues of $200m.

Production remained at the higher end of estimates at 24,700 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd).

A new infill well at the company’s Halfdan field spudded in June is also expected to contribute volumes from early 2024 rather than Q4 2023 as previously expected.

