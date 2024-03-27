Odfjell Technology moves to Aberdeen’s Prime Four

Odfjell Technology has announced its move to Aberdeen’s Prime Four business park as it sets up shop next to sister company Odfjell Drilling.

Relocating from the Granite City’s Bergen House in Altens, has upped sticks and moved to Kingswells while retaining its warehouse, yard and workshops at its previous north-east base.

Its headquarters now sits around 19,000 sq ft on Prime Four’s lower ground floor. The firm says that its commercial relocation was Savills’ largest letting in 2023.

Talking of the move, Diane Stephen, general manager of Odfjell Technology said: “This strategic relocation not only allows for our growing workforce but also promotes greater collaboration between teams and projects.

“We have already seen improvements in the ways teams are working. The move to Prime Four aligns with our commitment to teamwork and creating a collaborative work environment, enhancing efficiency, and maintaining close connections with our valued clients and peers.”

The global supply chain company has over 2,400 employees in 26 countries with 12 operational bases.

Odfjell Technology joins its fellow North Sea firms Harbour Energy, Apache, CNOOC and Equinor at the Kingswells location.

Earlier this year the UK’s largest producer of oil and gas, Harbour Energy, announced that it will be consolidating its Aberdeen office footprint across two sites at Prime Four after striking a deal to move into a second building at the business park.

Ms Stephen continued: “We must also attract the next generation of talent and Prime Four is an attractive work location offering great commuting links, work environment and amenities.”

She concluded: “We are motivated to increase collaboration and grow our Integrated Services through the continued development of Operations, Well Services and Project and Engineering capabilities, to continue our commitment to our people, clients and to the UKCS.”

Recently, Odfjell Technology workers on Equinor’s Mariner platform called off planned strike action after securing working rota changes.

The strike action was set to start at the platform on Monday, January 29, however in a statement Unite said the workers had “overwhelmingly” voted in favour of an improved offer from Odfjell.