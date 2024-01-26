Odfjell union workers call off strike at Equinor’s Mariner platform

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Odfjell union workers call off strike at Equinor’s Mariner platform

Odfjell Technology workers on Mariner will now move to two weeks on, three weeks off rotas
By Mathew Perry
26/01/2024, 1:15 pm
© Supplied by Jamie Baikie / EquinThe Mariner A in the Northern North Sea.
The Mariner A in the Northern North Sea.

Union workers employed by Odfjell Technology on Equinor’s Mariner platform in the North Sea have called off a planned strike after securing working rota changes.

Last week, around 100 Unite union members employed by Odfjell backed a decision to launch three months of industrial action, with the dispute primarily focused on working rotas.

The union had vowed to bring the Mariner platform to a “standstill” after it said Odfjell was “ignoring the serious concerns which our members are raising” regarding burnout and fatigue.

The strike action was set to start at the platform on Monday, January 29, however in a statement Unite said the workers had “overwhelmingly” voted in favour of an improved offer from Odfjell.

Equinor Odfjell © Equinor
The Equinor Mariner A platform.

Unite said under the deal, the drillers will now shift to a working rotation of two weeks on and three weeks off.

The union said the deal also includes changes to “pay, terms and conditions”.

Unite industrial officer Vic Fraser welcomed the agreement with Odfjell.

“Not only does this deal give the drillers a safer work and life balance, but it also delivers parity with other workers on the Mariner platform,” Mr Fraser said.

“The deal will also directly benefit Odfjell and Equinor by retaining a highly skilled workforce onboard the Mariner.”

Odfjell
Mariner platform. Photo credit: Jamie Baikie/Equinor

The Mariner field is located around 93 miles east of the Shetland Islands in the Northern North Sea.

The field is expected to produce more than 300 million barrels of oil over the next 30 years.

Energy Voice has contacted Odfjell Technology for comment.

Offshore worker burnout and fatigue

Across the sector, Unite said its offshore members are “increasingly recording concerns over physical and mental burn out, fatigue, and stress due to staff shortages”.

The union said many offshore workers work 12-hour shifts for three weeks at a time, and in addition they must also conduct any required training during their field breaks.

A 2018 report by Robert Gordon University found offshore workers on a three weeks on/three weeks off rotas (3/3) are almost twice as likely to experience ill health by comparison to those on 2/2 shifts.

Working rotas have been at the centre of several recent North Sea industrial disputes, with dozens of TotalEnergies workers securing changes to their schedule last year.

Odfjell © Shutterstock
A oil worker climbs a ladder on an offshore facility

Earlier this week, Unite also announced it is balloting “over 50” chemists, heating and ventilation engineers from the offshore sector on strike action as they seek changes to their rotas.

Meanwhile, a report released last year by North Sea drilling contractors called for “lasting and meaningful” change to how the offshore industry deals with the mental health of its workforce.

Chairman of the North Sea Chapter of the International Association of Drilling Contractors (IADC) Darren Sutherland called for “top-down driven cultural change” and the creation of an industry mental health charter, in a bid to offer “a more joined-up approach” to dealing “holistically” with issues surrounding mental health.

The intervention came after surveys which found that two in five onshore and offshore shift workers experienced suicidal thoughts while on duty.

Offshore workers are also increasingly dealing with physical health problems related to weight gain and poor diet.

 

