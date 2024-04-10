BP sees strong trading performance in first quarter

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas

BP sees strong trading performance in first quarter

By Bloomberg
10/04/2024, 7:45 am Updated: 10/04/2024, 7:46 am
© Bloombergbp

BP (LON: BP) expects to report a strong performance from its trading business for the first quarter, with a notable improvement in results from buying and selling oil.

The boost in trading came alongside rising oil and gas production and improved margins in the company’s refining business, according to a trading update published on Tuesday.

“BP’s first trading update suggests limited downside to consensus numbers” for first-quarter earnings, with strong gas trading results providing an uplift, Jefferies analyst Giacomo Romeo said in a note.

BP’s gas marketing and trading business maintained the strong performance seen in the prior period, while oil showed improvement from a weak fourth quarter, according to the company.

The London-based energy giant ended 2023 on a high note, after being roiled earlier in the year by the surprise resignation of Chief Executive Officer Bernard Looney. The company posted fourth-quarter profit that exceeded expectations and accelerated share buybacks, sending its shares soaring.

In the first quarter, BP expects its net debt to have risen, reflecting a build in working capital and the timing of capital expenditure and divestment proceeds, the company said.

The trading update also suggests that the impact from “operational upsets” such as the Whiting refinery halt from February 1 to March 15 was lower than feared, Romeo said.

BP is due to report first-quarter results on May 7.

