Ocean Winds names Craig Windram as new CEO

Offshore wind developer Ocean Winds has found a new CEO in former Voltalia boss Craig Windram.

Ocean Winds, a joint venture between France’s Engie and Spain’s EDPR, has multiple UK offshore wind projects including the Moray East and West projects in the Moray Firth, and plans for a 2GW ScotWind development, the Caledonia offshore wind farm.

Mr Windram has spent time as head of Europe for Voltalia, a renewables semiconductor manufacturer, for the last four years.

He has also held senior roles at Triton Timber Group and green infrastructure Spanish multinational Abengoa.

Ocean Winds said he takes over on July 1.

Mr Windram said: “Dedicating my career to the development of renewable energies for the past 25 years and as a firm believer in their key role for an urgent and successful energy transition, I am thrilled to join Ocean Winds, a pure offshore wind developer and operator, at a pivotal moment for the offshore wind sector and the company.”

Ocean Winds’ board of directors said it is “more than confident in Craig Windram’s capabilities to lead the 600 committed and impressive OW employees in their daily purpose of developing, building, and operating offshore wind farms all around the world”.